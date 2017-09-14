Nemaska Lithium Added to S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX:NMX)(OTCQX:NMKEF) announced today that, effective September 18, 2017, it has been added to S&P/TSX Canadian Indices including: the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index, S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index and the S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index.

Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium commented, "Our inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Indices is a clear recognition of the evolution of Nemaska Lithium as it transitions from exploration into development and lithium production. Assets around the globe are invested products based on these indices and we look forward to the increased market visibility that membership in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices provides."

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds four granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

