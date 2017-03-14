Nemaska Lithium Produces up to 6.65% Li2O Concentrate from DMS Modular Mill at Whabouchi

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) -

Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX:NMX)(OTCQX:NMKEF) announced today the results of its initial production of spodumene concentrate from the Whabouchi Mine, using a mine representative bulk sample. The plant is running continuously at half its capacity, 12 hours per day since March 7, 2017. Operation is steadily ramping up and should reach a throughput of around 150 tpd.

Recent results from concentrate composite samples, produced on a 6-hour basis, yielded the following results:

March 7 (AM) - 2.89% Li = 6.22% Li 2 O

March 8 (AM) - 3.05% Li = 6.56% Li 2 O

March 8 (PM) - 3.09% Li = 6.65% Li 2 O

"Generally speaking, the hard rock lithium industry requires a 6% concentrate or higher to efficiently produce battery grade lithium salts," said Guy Bourassa, President and CEO of Nemaska Lithium. "We have seen other hard rock producers struggle to achieve this quality concentrate, making it more technically challenging and costly to produce battery grade lithium salts. With this concentrate production we have met another important milestone as we continue to de-risk our project."

It is expected that Nemaska Lithium will process sufficient raw ore minerals in the DMS plant to provide 650 tons of spodumene concentrate with a view to producing lithium hydroxide samples in the Phase 1 Plant in Shawinigan, for qualification by potential customers.

"The operations team at Whabouchi is working diligently to ramp up the DMS mill to full run rate over the next few weeks per our schedule," said Francois Godin, Vice President Operations. "We have been working closely with DMS experts from around the world to ensure the plant start-up is smooth and high quality concentrate is produced. We've learned a tremendous amount that will be directly applicable to the start-up of the commercial concentrator. I look forward to updating you further as we log more hours on the DMS mill."

The technical parts of this press release were prepared by Caroline Boudrias-Chapleau, Ing., M.Sc., Process Engineer - Mineral Processing of the Corporation, qualified person under Regulation NI 43-101.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a vertically integrated lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds four granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, (i) the plant's ramping up to a throughput of around 150 tpd, (ii) the continued de-risking of the Corporation's project, (iii) the production of about 650 tonnes of concentrate, (iv) the processing of Whabouchi concentrate in the Phase 1 Plant to generate qualification samples, (v) the DMS ramp-up to full run scale on schedule, (vi) the application of the DMS learnings to the commercial concentrator, and (vii) generally, the above « About Nemaska Lithium" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook, constitute ''forward-looking information'' or ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

