Nemaska Lithium Ready to Deliver First Tonne of Lithium Hydroxide from Phase 1 Plant to a Customer

Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation")

(TSX:NMX)(OTCQX:NMKEF) is pleased to announce the first shipment of lithium hydroxide solution (equivalent to 1.2 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate) is ready for delivery to a client for evaluation. The Phase 1 Plant is now in continuous production mode from lithium sulphate.

Join Jean-François Magnan, Technical Manager and Nicolas Laroche, Electrochemical Process Optimization Engineer, for an explanation on Nemaska Lithium's innovative process. Click here for video: https://vimeo.com/212808490/2d7e938bf8

Phase 1 Plant Commissioning

Below are the steps that have been completed to date as well as upcoming steps:

Step 1 - Pressure Testing and Electrical Systems Start-up - Completed

Step 2 - Membrane Electrolysis Start-Up - Completed

Step 3 - Hydromet Start-Up - Completed

The Company is currently producing lithium hydroxide on a continuous basis using lithium sulphate provided by a client. To do so, the Company commissioned the purification and membrane electrolysis systems of the Phase 1 Plant. The lithium hydroxide produced to date is exceeding purification expectations of Nemaska Lithium's technical team for this stage of plant commissioning. This is a critical achievement for Nemaska Lithium as the systems commissioned to date are covered by the majority of the patents filed or granted to Nemaska Lithium on its proprietary process. To date, the Company's proprietary process is performing at or above expectations.

Below is a simplified flow sheet highlighting the sections of the Phase 1 Plant commissioned in Step 3.

Step 4 - Lithium Hydroxide Samples sent to a customer - Ongoing

A lithium hydroxide solution, equivalent to 1.2 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, is ready for shipment to the first client. The lithium hydroxide has been produced using lithium sulfate provided by that client. The client is evaluating the lithium hydroxide solution for use in its process to make cathodes for lithium ion batteries. Nemaska Lithium will continue to ship lithium hydroxide to this customer as it is produced.

Step 5 - Crystallization - Ongoing

The next step will be to crystalize the lithium hydroxide solution. This step involves changing the lithium hydroxide solution into lithium hydroxide monohydrate (solid form). The crystallization section acts as a final purification step removing alkali metals such as sodium and others from the lithium hydroxide. The crystallizer will be commissioned prior to commencing Step 6.

Below is a simplified flow sheet highlighting the sections of the Phase 1 Plant commissioned in Step 5.

Step 6 - Lithium Hydroxide from Whabouchi Concentrate - On Target

The Corporation intends to start processing spodumene concentrate from the Whabouchi Mine into lithium hydroxide samples in Q2 2017 after the commissioning of the calcination and roasting sections of the process. These samples will be sent to numerous potential customers globally.

Below is a simplified flow sheet highlighting the sections of the Phase 1 Plant commissioned in Step 6.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds four granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, (i) the Corporation continuing to ship lithium hydroxide to its customer as it is produced, (ii) the changing of the lithium hydroxide solution into lithium hydroxide monohydrate (solid form), (iii) the processing of spodumene concentrate from the Whabouchi Mine into lithium hydroxide samples to start in Q2 2017 after the commissioning of the calcination and roasting sections of the process, (iv) the sending of samples to numerous potential customers globally, (v) all forward-looking statements made in the above-mentioned video (https://vimeo.com/212808490/2d7e938bf8), and (vi) generally, the above "About Nemaska Lithium" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook constitute ''forward-looking information'' or ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

