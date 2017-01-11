Nemaska Lithium Receives Australian Patent for Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate Production

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX:NMX)(OTCQX:NMKEF) is pleased to announce that it has obtained acceptance of its patent application no 2013270412 in Australia relating to its proprietary process of preparing lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate using membrane electrolysis. Nemaska Lithium elected to have the examination of its Australian application accelerated under the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) system, on the basis of its existing US Patent no 9,382,126 issued on July 5, 2016. The Australian patent application was expedited because patents were already granted in Canada and the US covering the same intellectual property, thereby saving the Corporation time and money.

Jean-François Magnan, Technical Manager at Nemaska Lithium stated, "This Australian development is significant since this is our first patent granted in Australia. In our view, the Australian market is important as it is a major source of hard rock lithium concentrate production. This patent protects our low-cost electrolysis-based technique for producing lithium salts in that region. We remain vigilant in reviewing new technical approaches to producing lithium hydroxide and carbonate with a view to protecting our IP globally. We believe this patent will considerably strengthen our position in the fast-growing Australian market."

Management believes that Nemaska Lithium's patented processes will give the Corporation significant cost and product purity advantages over its peers globally (see Feasibility Study dated June 08, 2016).

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds four granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, (i) the strengthening of the Corporation's position in the Australian market and (ii) the cost and product purity advantages (over the Corporation's peers) ensuing from the Corporation's patented processes, constitute ''forward-looking information'' or ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Nemaska Lithium is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nemaskalithium.com