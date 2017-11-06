NEMUS Bioscience Announces Presentation of CBD-analogue Therapeutic Data Related to Neuropathic Pain (NB2111) and Ocular Diseases (NB2222) at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB : NMUS) announced that data obtained from the company's research and development partner, the University of Mississippi (UM), will be presented at upcoming scientific meetings in November.

Research under the direction of Dr. Kenneth Sufka (University of Mississippi) utilizing cannabinoid research led by Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly (University of Mississippi and ElSohly Laboratories, Inc.) will be presented on November 12, 2017 during the afternoon session of the Society of Neuroscience annual meeting in Washington D.C. The abstract title is: "Analgesic effects of cannabidiol and a novel cannabidiol analog (NB2111) in a murine model of cisplatin-induced neuropathy: synergistic effects with sub-analgesic doses of morphine." Data from these experiments highlighted the potential use of a cannabinoid analogue like NB2111 in addressing pain management with a potency that could rival the opioid-based therapeutic of morphine.

Ocular-related research using the analogue of CBD (NB2222) will be presented on November 13, 2017 during the afternoon session of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) meeting held in San Diego, CA. The research team headed by Soumyajit Majumdar, PhD, Professor of Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs in the School of Pharmacy at the University will present: "Analogue derivatization of cannabidiol (CBD) for improved ocular permeation: in vitro and in vivo evaluation". These series of experiments revealed that NB2222 could be formulated to reach multiple areas of the eye, including the posterior segment. "Reaching the retina and accompanying structures will be pivotal in developing NB2222 since damage to retinal ganglion cells is a hallmark of ocular diseases like macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy," commented Dr. Majumdar.

"The University's discovery programs draw on nearly a half-century of research into the chemistry and physiology of cannabinoid molecules. NEMUS values our collaboration and shares the scientific vision that bio-engineered molecules offer the opportunity to improve upon the dosing challenges presented by plant-derived molecules," commented Dr. Brian Murphy, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of NEMUS.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements about the potential benefits of NB2111 and NB2222 and the timing of our near term, intermediate term and long term goals. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "goal," "focus," "aims," "believes," "can," "challenge," "predictable" "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of NEMUS' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, NEMUS disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT NEMUS BIOSCIENCE, INC.

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. Utilizing certain proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, NEMUS is working to develop novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications, with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs, while limiting the potential adverse events. NEMUS' strategy will explore the use of natural and synthetic compounds, alone or in combination. The Company is led by a highly qualified team of executives with decades of biopharmaceutical experience and significant background in early-stage drug development. For more information, visit http://www.nemusbioscience.com.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship institution, is among the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in a variety of fields including public service, academics, research, health care and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.