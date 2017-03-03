NEMUS Bioscience and Catalent to Advance NB1222 into Human Dosage Formulation Development

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB : NMUS) today announced that the company is moving forward with Catalent Pharma Solutions (Catalent) to advance development of a human-dosage suppository formulation of NB1222, the proprietary prodrug of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). NB1222, also known as the prodrug THC-valine-hemisuccinate, is being developed for the treatment and management of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). NB1222 is synthetically manufactured and is not plant-derived.

"Nemus is looking forward to working with Catalent to complete this important milestone as the company prepares to advance the candidate therapy to human clinical trials," stated Brian Murphy, M.D., C.E.O. and Chief Medical Officer of Nemus. "In addition to the recognized anti-emetic activity of cannabinoids, we feel a formulation that could provide reliable and predictable bioavailability and pharmacokinetics, could leverage other valuable physiological attributes associated with cannabinoids like appetite stimulation along with anxiolytic and pain mitigation properties in a patient population that could benefit from these activities."

Dr. Aris Gennadios, President, Catalent Softgel Technologies commented, "We believe Catalent's softgel technology is a great delivery choice for NB1222. With the convenience that softgel can offer, combined with a lipid formulation to enhance bioavailability and help assure dose uniformity, we expect Nemus to be well positioned to pursue development of an efficacious drug product."

"The global CINV market is a multi-billion dollar opportunity with projected growth as populations live longer, increasing the likelihood of developing a malignancy over time," commented Dr. Murphy. "THC-val-HS now has a patent footprint in major markets worldwide and we look forward to also advancing this prodrug into formulation activity for the glaucoma indication using our candidate molecule, NB1111."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

ABOUT CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 10,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

ABOUT NEMUS BIOSCIENCE, INC.

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. Utilizing certain proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, NEMUS is working to develop novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications, with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs, while limiting potential adverse events. NEMUS's strategy is to explore the use of natural and synthetic compounds, alone or in combination with partners. The Company is led by a highly qualified team of executives with decades of biopharmaceutical experience and significant background in early-stage drug development.

For more information, visit http://www.nemusbioscience.com.