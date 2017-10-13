NEMUS Bioscience Provides Further Update on Previously Announced $20 Million Schneider Financing

COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCQB : NMUS) (the "Company") today announced a further update to its news releases dated May 4, 2017 and July 11, 2017 with respect to the signing of a private placement with Schneider Finance LLC, an affiliate of Schneider Brothers Ltd, a global closed investment fund, for the sale of 1,000,000 shares of Series E Preferred Stock of the Company for gross proceeds of $20,000,000. As previously announced, SB Securities Ltd, an affiliate of Schneider Brothers Ltd, entered into a guaranty to the benefit of the Company that guarantees the payment of the $20,000,000 investment.

As of today, Schneider Finance LLC has failed to provide funding to close the transaction on July 10, 2017 as required under the securities purchase agreement and SB Securities Ltd has failed to pay the $20,000,000 within 90 days of notice of Schneider Finance LLC's default, as required by the terms of the guaranty. The Company has engaged Haynes and Boone, LLP, an American Lawyer top 100 law firm, to advise the Company regarding, and enforce as appropriate, its legal rights related to Schneider Brothers and its affiliates' failure to honor its obligations.

Copies of the securities purchase agreement and the guaranty are available with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) as exhibits to the Company's Form 8-K, filed on May 4, 2017 and July 11, 2017, respectively.

On August 11, the Company reported in its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q that it had approximately $108,859 in cash on hand. The Company will continue its efforts to raise capital and pursue strategic alternatives to finance existing and future operations. There can be no assurance of success in its financing or strategic alternatives efforts.

For more information, visit http://www.nemusbioscience.com.