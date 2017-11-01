Neo Lithium Corp. Increases Bought Deal Financing to $30 Million

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 1, 2017) -

Neo Lithium Corp. (TSX VENTURE:NLC) ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has increased its previously announced "bought-deal" financing to 13,859,600 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company. A syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") has agreed to purchase an additional 3,559,600 Shares of the Company at a price of $1.95 per Share for additional gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $7 million. Total gross proceeds to the Company, inclusive of the Underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 1,545,000 Shares of the Company, are now approximately $30 million (the "Offering").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for advancement of the Company's Tres Quebradas lithium project in Catamarca, Argentina and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 21, 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Underwriters have agreed to endeavour to arrange for substituted purchasers for the Shares.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. is an established lithium brine exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high quality 3Q Project located in Latin America's Lithium Triangle in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina. The Company is quickly advancing the 3Q Project given the rapidly growing lithium battery market that is driven largely by the growth of the electric vehicle market, and other consumer electronic products as the world moves towards cleaner and more efficient sources of energy.

Neo Lithium is well capitalized to continue the rapid development of its 3Q Project, a unique high-grade and low impurity lithium brine lake and salar complex, which encompasses approximately 35,000 hectares.

The technical team that discovered this unique salar complex is one of the most experienced in the industry, having discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study that established the Cauchari lithium salar as the third largest lithium brine resource in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the 3Q Project.

