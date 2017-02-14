Neo Technology Caps another Record Year with Continued Customer, Product and Community Growth

Powering the Panama Papers investigation and securing $36M in series D funding, Neo Technology propels graph databases into mainstream

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Neo Technology, creators of Neo4j, the world's leading graph database, concluded a record year in 2016 with Global 2000 as the fastest growing customer segment. This growth paralleled the overall graph database market's growth: graph databases are recognized as the fastest growing category of databases among the 300+ wide-ranging NoSQL database options, according to DB-Engines.

Top analyst firms consistently recognize the scale and impact that the Neo4j graph database has across the enterprise. After being recognized as a strong performer and "the most popular graph database" in "The Forrester Wave™: Big Data NoSQL, Q3 2016" report by Forrester Research, Neo Technology was also featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Operational Database Management Systems, for the third time in a row.

Neo Technology has also continued to expand the impact graph databases can have on the global stage. In April 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) used Neo4j to unravel the Panama Papers dataset, the largest data leak in recorded history. The company earned the Platinum award in the League of American Communication Professionals Global Communication Competition for this initiative.

"2016 was the year we saw graphs truly go mainstream," said Emil Eifrem, Neo Technology's CEO and co-founder. "Neo4j was used to mine the 11.5 million files from the Panama Papers leak in April, a use case that dramatically transformed the public perception of graph technology's power. As we enter into the new year, we look forward to further supporting applications of graph technology across a wide range of industries while continuing to innovate on our core technology."

Neo Technology 2016 highlights and milestones include:

Corporate Momentum

Global 2000 was the fastest growing category totaling 50% of all customers

Continued Neo4j adoption by the Global 2000: Airbus, LinkedIn, Société Générale, Financial Times, Dun & Bradstreet, MSCI Inc., Telia and Noon eCommerce

More than 400 startups enrolled in the Neo4j Startup Program

Secured $36 million in Series D funding, bringing Neo Technology's current total investment to $80 million

Ranked 17th in the Top 100 Global Communications campaigns by LACP for its help to unlock the secret data connections behind the Panama Papers leak

Featured in Business Insider's list of "51 enterprise startups to bet your career on in 2017." The list highlights companies that have had an impressive year launching new technologies, securing funding or landing big partnerships.

Product Leadership

Two major product releases: Neo4j 3.0 and Neo4j 3.1, which include new state-of-the-art Causal Clustering architecture, security and extensibility capabilities

Recognized by Database Trends and Applications as one of the 100 companies of 2016 that matter most in data

Won InfoWorld's Bossie Award in the Best Open Source Datacenter and Cloud Software category

Earned two best-in-class awards on Siftery, a database of software products and customers. Neo4j is ranked as the #1 product in market share for both Database Tools and Graph Databases.

Community Growth

Participation by the largest community of graph enthusiasts in more than 450 annual Neo4j global events. A Neo4j meetup, training or office hour took place daily as 44,000+ Neo4j community members met across 107 different meetup groups in 89 cities.

Five consecutive years of growth at GraphConnect, its semi-annual user conference. At this year's event in San Francisco, leading technologists from organizations such as NASA, Marriott, Cablevisión, Cisco and Novartis spoke about their use cases to an audience of over 1,000 attendees.

