NeoGenomics Announces the Opening of its First International Laboratory near Geneva, Switzerland to Support Clinical Trials

FT. MYERS, FL--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services in the United States, announced today that it has opened its first international laboratory facility in Rolle, Switzerland, in the Canton of Vaud, just outside of Geneva as a separate subsidiary, NeoGenomics Europe, S.A. This expansion brings NeoGenomics' unique Pharma Services menu to the European market and will benefit clients by offering greater continuity of services for European-based clinical trials.

Douglas M VanOort, NeoGenomics Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to open our first Laboratory facility outside of the United States as we advance our strategy to be a worldwide leader in Oncology testing and compete in the market for global clinical trials testing. Our Pharma clients have expressed significant interest in the advanced testing services we are offering from this facility such as flow cytometry, fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC). We greatly appreciate the assistance and incentives we have received from the Canton of Vaud and look forward to strong growth as we expand our business in the European market."

NeoGenomics Europe, S.A. will hold a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, November 8 from 11:00 to 16:00 at its new Rolle facility, which is located in the A-One Business Center at Z.A. La Pièce 1, Bâtiment 2, 1180 Rolle. Parties interested in attending this ceremony and touring the new facility should contact our marketing department at marketing@neogenomics.com.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo and Fresno, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com.

