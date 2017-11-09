NeoGenomics Europe S.A. Opens its Doors in Rolle, Switzerland Laboratory Hosting Business Leaders, Dignitaries and Local Government Officials

ROLLE, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - NeoGenomics Inc. ( NASDAQ : NEO), a leading global specialty oncology testing laboratory, opened the doors of its new Rolle, Switzerland facility on Wednesday, November 8th to bring its unique Pharma Services offering to the global research community. Rolle was chosen as NeoGenomics' European Headquarters because of the existing talent pool, favorable business environment, and proximity to leading academic institutions in Geneva and Lausanne.

The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks by NeoGenomics' Chairman and CEO, Douglas VanOort, and a brief presentation of NeoGenomics' oncology testing services by Dr. Steven Brodie and Dr. Gina Wallar. There were personalized tours of the facility by NeoGenomics' leadership, finishing off with meetings with local government officials. The open house kicks off NeoGenomics' official plans to provide esoteric testing for the global oncology research community.

"NeoGenomics is absolutely delighted to open our first specialized oncology laboratory outside the United States here in Rolle," said Douglas VanOort. "The canton of Vaud is known for its growing life sciences industry, and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to join this vibrant community. We also appreciate the warm welcome from governmental officials here, and look forward to many years of growth for this new facility."

Mr. Philippe Leuba, Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation and Sport, State of Vaud stated "The launch of NeoGenomics' activities in Rolle follows the announcement of the Incyte manufacturing plant in Yverdon-les-Bains yesterday. More than ever, our canton, and more generally the entire Health Valley of Western Switzerland, is profiling itself as a leading center of scientific and industrial expertise in Europe. The presence of more than 20,000 people active in the field of life sciences in the canton of Vaud offers a unique and privileged access to a pool of talents necessary for the development of companies and their innovations."

