Neohire Elite recruits CFO at OPSkins

TARZANA, CA--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Neohire South, the talent search firm of choice for some of the hottest startups from FIGS to Clutter, has placed a new CFO at OPSkins. Jason Seldon, an operational leader with over 20+ years experience between PwC, Disney, and startups Business.com and Coin-In, is taking on this new role, thanks to Neohire Elite.

OPSkins is the largest marketplace to safely and securely buy and sell digital items. They are an eCommerce leader in eSports digital merchandise and the first to offer comprehensive digital escrow services and multi-currency payment options to millions of collectors and traders in over 150 countries. The team at OPSkins was looking for another exceptional person to continue to innovate in their global marketplace which includes 400 million millennial customers and $25 billion in annual sales.

"We were looking for a very specific profile to complete our team," begins William Quigley CEO at OPSkins. "Shane at Neohire Elite was able to pinpoint exactly what we were looking for, bringing us a candidate with relevant experience in large enterprises as well as in start-ups. When we met Seldon, it was clear to us he was the right fit for this position."

"Working with the team at Neohire Elite was an absolute pleasure from start to finish," confirms Jason Seldon, now CFO at OPSkins. "Their team of talented recruiters really understands clients' needs. I truly enjoyed working with them as Neohire Elite placed me in a role that's a perfect fit for both me and OPSkins."

"Thanks to over 10 years of experience in recruitment, we have been able to develop a solid network of high level connections," shares Josh Stomel, Founder at Neohire Elite. "We understood the unique role OPSkins was looking to fill and we were confident the experience Seldon had in large enterprises and start-ups positioned him perfectly for this role. On top of this, we know Seldon has the drive to match the direction OPSkins is heading."

As a leader in the talent search industry, Neohire Elite is designed specifically to help CEOs, boards, and investors transform their technology businesses into high-performance organizations.

They excel at high-level expertise-driven recruiting that delivers results, empowering organizations to focus on their regular business operations throughout the recruitment process.

About Neohire South

Neohire South is a talent search firm that helps technology startups build epic companies. Leveraging in-depth market knowledge and strategic industry relationships, Neohire South consistently delivers exceptional leaders from its vast network of candidates who are drivers of outstanding results. Neohire South headquarters are in Tarzana, California and Santa Monica.

Please visit:

www.neohiresouth.com

www.neohireelite.com