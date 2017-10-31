Neohire Elite Takes the Pain Out of Executive Recruiting

Neohire Elite Launches First Ever $55k Flat Fee, 6-Month Hire Guarantee

TARZANA, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Neohire South, the talent search firm of choice for some of the hottest startups from FIGS to Clutter, today announced the launch of new division called Neohire Elite that conducts executive-level searches at a flat rate of $55,000 -- a 40% percent savings compared to market average -- and guarantees filling every position within six months or less.

"High-performance executives are more crucial to successful tech companies than ever before," said Josh Stomel, founder of Neohire South, whose renowned clients have included Dollar Shave Club, TripAdvisor, eBay, Amazon, Angie's List, and Activision to name a few. "Neohire Elite is designed specifically to help CEOs, boards, and investors transform their technology businesses into high-performance organizations quickly and in a cost efficient manner. There's a real need in the market for expertise-driven recruiting at a high level that delivers results without being disruptive to daily business operations."

Stomel founded Neohire South in 2004 to build startup teams in Southern California for emerging growth companies in fintech, health tech, marketing, e-commerce, and entertainment. Now, with more than a decade of experience placing hundreds of individuals across a dozen sectors, Neohire South has unparalleled access to an unprecedented network of industry professionals who have grown from individual contributors to industry-leading C-level executives.

"Cutting edge tech companies require cutting edge staffing services," said Stomel. "We've learned that the most successful companies are comprised of winning teams, and leadership is a crucial building block that supports the entire structure. With Neohire Elite, we've developed a proven methodology for delivering stellar executive candidates who can fit in culturally and excel in performance."

As a result of recent advancements in technology, Stomel has been able to expand Neohire's reach and streamline recruiting operations internally, resulting in significant reductions in costs and time that are passed on to clients and friends. Stomel is passionate about continuing to support the growth of the best tech companies in California.

"I've built quite a few executive teams throughout my career in technology," said Michael Patterson, founder and CEO of Romeo Power, maker of the most energy dense battery packs in the world for electric vehicles. "In my opinion, Neohire has a better feel for the executive candidate pool -- especially in Southern California -- than any other recruitment firm I've worked with."

"Josh and his team know how to cut through the clutter and recruit top executive talent from around the country," added Sam Rogoway, founder and CEO at Victorious, a platform for creators to distribute content and engage directly with their fan communities through their own app. "I am really excited about Neohire's next step in helping startups hire world class teams."

About Neohire South

Neohire South is a talent search firm that helps technology startups build epic companies. Leveraging in-depth market knowledge and strategic industry relationships, Neohire South consistently delivers exceptional leaders from its vast network of candidates who are drivers of outstanding results. Neohire South headquarters are in Tarzana, California with offices in Santa Monica and San Francisco.