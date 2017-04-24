NEP The Netherlands Transforms its IP-Based Production Platform with Innovative Solutions from Juniper Networks

Juniper Supports Broadcast Company's Ability to Deliver Next Generation, Cloud-Based TV Production Services

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that NEP The Netherlands, world leading media technology specialist, is using Juniper Networks' high-performance solutions to create the world's first IP multi-camera production platform for TV. The company is now expanding that platform further by adding more applications on air, with more flexibility, efficiency and in the best quality. Juniper Networks® QFX Series switching technology was chosen by NEP to deliver innovative television services, including 4K video on demand, interactive split screen and 360-degree virtual reality. NEP provides the technology, people and know-how that enables its clients to produce high-profile television events, such as the Oscars and Olympic Games.

Transforming its production systems from a traditional broadcast Serial Digital Interface (SDI) environment to future-proof, cloud-based open IP platforms enable faster service delivery, lower total cost of ownership, and more flexibility for NEP and its clients. For example, cloud-based production enables flexible deployment of key directing elements, such as the director's control room, audio, video and EVS operator at the studio site.

News Highlights:

NEP's pre-and post-production functions run in a cloud environment created by Juniper's QFX switches, which are high-performance, high-density switching platforms with open architectures that serve as universal building blocks for automated, programmable fabric architectures. This production environment is needed to support applications that move hundreds of gigabits of uncompressed video.

NEP clients, including many of the world's premier television broadcasters, cable networks and event producers, demand high-quality solutions for functions, such as remote and cloud production, video display, host broadcasting, post production, playout and uplink communication. By using Juniper's scalable QFX switches, NEP can offer flexibility for all types of production services.

With an IP-based cloud production platform, NEP centralized its resources, so they can be shared more efficiently, sustainably and easily across multiple locations and productions. The centralization reduced on-location and studio costs for sports and multi-camera live shows, with reduced physical footprint on location.

NEP plans to expand its capabilities further by adding two more studios, four extra cloud production galleries, 30 playout channels and live 4K OTT (Over the Top) delivery from sports venues. It is important for NEP to run all applications over open standard technology with Juniper, so that upgrades can be easily made from HD to 4K to 8K and beyond by adding more capacity or a new compression algorithm without changing the overall network.

The overall switch network infrastructure is underpinned by Junos® OS, Juniper's single operating system for centralized management, further streamlining and simplifying NEP's network operations.

Supporting Quotes:

"We needed a cost-effective technology that met the extreme demands of the broadcast environment where massive amounts of data are processed with zero tolerance for glitches or delays. Juniper understood our motivations early on and worked with us to achieve our goal so that we could deliver a quality experience to our clients."

Gerbrand de Ridder, head of research & development and lead system architect at NEP The Netherlands

"The modern broadcasting industry is evolving very fast, and innovative companies like NEP are making the leap to a cloud production platform that helps its customers keep ahead of the technology curve. Because NEP invests in the most advanced technical infrastructure to underpin its broadcast innovations, its customers' viewers can have the highest quality TV experience."

Denise Shiffman, senior vice president, product management, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources

Follow Juniper Networks online: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Juniper Blogs and Community: J-Net

Juniper 1on1 app: Stay up to date with all things Juniper right from your smartphone. Download from iTunes and Google Play store today.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the status quo with products, solutions and services that transform the economics of networking. Our team co-innovates with customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks with agility, performance and value. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.

Juniper Networks and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The Juniper Networks and Junos logos are trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.