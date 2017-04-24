Nephros Announces Partnership with WorldWater & Solar Technologies

RIVER EDGE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Nephros, Inc. ( OTCQB : NEPH) (the "Company"), a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification ultrafilters, and WorldWater & Solar Technologies, Inc., a leader in integrated solar platform technology that uses sunshine to drive motors and pumps in large-scale irrigation and municipal water delivery systems, jointly announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to incorporate Nephros ultrafilters into their solar powered drinking water systems.

WorldWater's power management and interconnection technology enables the development of utility scale solar electric parks that can operate large water and communication applications. The patented technology has been implemented in water projects on and off the grid, in locations around the world. Nephros ultrafilters will be incorporated into the drinking water systems to block potentially harmful waterborne bacteria and viruses, providing additional reassurance to end users.

"By integrating Nephros ultrafilters into our solar powered drinking water systems, WorldWater continues to provide its customers with unique capabilities that leverage our solar power drive technology," said Quentin T. Kelly, Chairman and CEO of WorldWater.

"We are very excited about our partnership with WorldWater and an additional opportunity to help protect people from potentially contaminated water sources," said Shane Sullivan, Nephros Director of North American Sales. "We are constantly looking for ways to leverage our products' water safety capabilities outside of the medical space. WorldWater's drinking water systems driven by their sophisticated solar power control technology, enabling operations in remote areas of the world, is an ideal fit for our products."

About WorldWater & Solar Technologies, Inc.

According to WHO/UNICEF, nearly 700 million people worldwide still lack clean drinking water. Since 1984, WorldWater has provided viable solutions for water crises globally, including patented solar systems that can pump hundreds of thousands of gallons per day from lakes, rivers and deep wells for irrigation and municipal water supply; and standalone, portable water filtration technologies that convert up to 30,000 gallons of polluted water into clean water per day for drinking, cooking and hygiene.

About Nephros, Inc.

Nephros is a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification filters, as well as a hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with End Stage Renal Disease. Its filters, which it calls ultrafilters, are used primarily in medical applications. Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate feeding hemodialysis devices. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals and medical clinics as an aid in infection control by retaining bacteria (i.e. Legionella, Pseudomonas), virus and endotoxin from water used by patients.

For more information about Nephros, please visit the company's website at www.nephros.com.

