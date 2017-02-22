Neptune to Present at ROTH Capital Partners 29th Annual Growth Stock Conference

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 22, 2017) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ:NEPT)(TSX:NEPT), announced that Jim Hamilton, CEO of the Corporation, will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA on Monday, March 13 at 2:30pm PT. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative at 1-800-933-6830 or via e-mail conference@roth.com.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at:

http://neptunekrilloil.com/investors/investor-events-and-presentations.

An audio replay will also be available at the same link for 90 days following the conference.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a nutrition products company focused on the business of customized unique nutrition solutions, specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms. Neptune also offers premium krill oil manufactured in its state-of-the art facility and a variety of other specialty ingredients such as marine and seed oils. Neptune sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3® brand directly to consumers in Canada and the United States through web sales at www.oceano3.com. OCEANO3 is also sold as a turnkey solution to distributors. The Company's head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

Neptune is also pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its approximately 35% owned subsidiary Acasti Pharma Inc. ("Acasti"). Acasti focuses on the research, development and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. As announced February 21, 2017, Acasti successfully closed their previously announced public offering of units and private placement of convertible debentures and warrants for an aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$7,700,000 to fund the completion of its manufacturing scale-up and the clinical and regulatory planning and be ready to initiate the phase 3 clinical trial for CaPre®.

