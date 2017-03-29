Nerdio Announces Non-Distributive Proof-of-Concept (POC) Model for Testing of Complete IT Virtualization

Leading IT-as-a-Service platform allows organizations to seamlessly virtualize their entire IT environments

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Adar, Inc., creator of industry-leading ITaaS platform Nerdio, today announced its ability to provide proof-of-concept (POC) environments that allow for virtualization of an organization's complete IT environment, using all of its existing data and applications. This enables companies to use their real data and applications to fully test and evaluate the virtualization experience, with the real features and performance quality of an actual Nerdio deployment.

One of the biggest and most common challenges when considering moving infrastructure and software to the cloud is the difficulty in evaluating the new technology. Demos and trial accounts work well for Software-as-a-Service products, but are far more challenging when it comes to infrastructure-related technologies such as Desktop-as-a-Service, Workspace-as-a-Service, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service. The inability to comprehensively evaluate these technologies without moving some of the organization's existing apps and data makes it risky to move business-critical IT operations to a new platform.

"The power of Nerdio's POC capabilities is that they're fully functional and flexible, while being completely non-disruptive," states Vadim Vladimirskiy, Founder and CEO of Nerdio. "Users can choose to switch between their existing local desktop and a virtualized Nerdio desktop. Thus they can go about their daily work without making any permanent changes to the existing IT environment."

Thanks to Nerdio's automated provisioning capabilities, a POC environment can be up and running within a couple of hours and can then be integrated with an organization's existing on-premises or cloud systems. The POC can be deployed across their organization or used in a phase-in model where some users are on the existing system and others are on Nerdio.

IT administrators themselves get the benefit of fully experiencing Nerdio's 3-click management and automation during their trial -- and so get acquainted with the resulting ease and flexibility of managing their IT. These management features are automatically built into the Nerdio Admin Portal (NAP) during the POC.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is the complete ITaaS solution, tailor-made for the IT staff of small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs supporting them. Virtual desktops, virtual servers, the complete Office 365 suite, security, and disaster recovery. Also included is a revolutionary management layer with auto-provisioning and management. Add line of business app support and 24/7 tech-nerd support and you've got everything needed to run an organization -- all for a low per-user per-month price. The expertise and reliability of a comprehensive IT environment, at your virtual fingertips.