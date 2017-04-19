Nerdio Improves Enterprise Performance, Capacity & Uptime with Nimble Storage Solutions

Leading ITaaS platform leverages cloud-based predictive analytics from Nimble for more flexible and reliable storage

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) technology, today announced a partnership with Nimble Storage, the leader in predictive cloud infrastructure. The partnership provides Nerdio customers with the fastest, most reliable access to data through the unique capabilities of the Nimble Predictive Cloud Platform.

Nerdio is a seamlessly integrated platform that delivers a complete private-cloud IT infrastructure, powered by Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) technology. With Nimble All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays, Nerdio is able to deliver enhanced performance and capacity, as well as rapid backup and recovery.

"Selecting the right storage solution for Nerdio was a top priority because successful VDI implementations rely so heavily on storage performance," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Adar, Inc. "Nimble provides enterprises with a flexible, reliable storage solution with better performance, capacity, and ease-of-use -- not to mention measured availability of greater than six-nines (99.9999%)."

The Nimble Storage Predictive Cloud platform offers predictive analytics combined with flash storage to radically simplify IT operations in the data center and in the cloud. Over 10,000 customers use Nimble for their on-premise private clouds, SaaS, and managed services. The Nimble Predictive Cloud platform allows businesses to deploy workloads flexibly on flash arrays, converged infrastructure and public cloud, without fear of lock-in. Nimble All Flash and Adaptive (Hybrid) Flash arrays deliver a consolidation solution with common data services. Any combination of All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays can be seamlessly clustered and managed as a single entity. Nimble InfoSight Predictive Analytics (included with all arrays) anticipate and prevent issues across the infrastructure stack.

"The combination of our flash arrays and InfoSight predictive analytics massively simplifies infrastructure management, transforms the customer support experience from being reactive to proactive, and delivers exceptional performance," said Gavin Cohen, Vice President of Product Marketing at Nimble Storage. "We are excited to underpin the Nerdio infrastructure and help Nerdio's customers enjoy the benefits of faster application performance and higher SLAs."

About Nerdio

Nerdio, a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), provides complete virtual IT for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs who serve them. Nerdio's fully-automated cloud platform delivers expertise and reliability of comprehensive IT environments at your fingertips -- virtual hardware, software, security and 24/7 tech-nerd-support. Adar, Inc., creators of Nerdio, was founded in 2005.