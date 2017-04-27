Nerdio ITaaS Integrates Kaseya VSA for Comprehensive Centralized IT Management and Monitoring

New partnership provides better insights for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to minimize disruptions and keep organizations running efficiently

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a pioneer in ITaaS technology, announced today it is integrating Kaseya's remote management and monitoring (RMM) solution, VSA.

Nerdio's platform fully automates the provisioning and management of entire virtual desktop-centric IT environments -- all from a single admin portal. Nerdio's three-click approach takes previously cumbersome and time-consuming IT tasks and makes them virtually effortless.

Kaseya also utilizes a single, centralized management console to offer proactive, user-defined monitoring of servers, workstations, remote computers, Windows Event Logs, and applications. It enables instant notifications about problems or changes system-wide, so that IT professionals can minimize disruptions and keep their organizations running efficiently.

Kaseya VSA is a best-of-breed remote monitoring and management solution developed specifically for MSPs and enterprise IT departments. The Kaseya automation framework empowers organizations to securely take charge of their infrastructure by transparently and remotely managing servers, desktops, mobile devices, home-based desktops, and network devices.

"Monitoring of critical IT components is absolutely essential to security, network performance and the overall operations of any organization," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-founder of Nerdio. "Kaseya's solution is easy-to-use and comes complete with everything IT professionals need -- alerts, monitor sets, event logs, system checks, and log monitoring.

Kaseya VSA works seamlessly within the Nerdio ITaaS platform, together providing complete IT environments that are both simple to deploy and manage as well as continually and thoroughly monitored.

"The Nerdio and Kaseya integration was built to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to better serve the SMB sector," said Frank Tisellano, Jr., general manager, Kaseya. "Our solutions complement one another to deliver the best services possible for MSPs and their clients."

About Nerdio

Nerdio, a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), provides complete virtual IT environments for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs who serve them. Nerdio's fully-automated cloud platform delivers expertise and reliability of comprehensive IT infrastructure at your fingertips -- virtual hardware, software, security and 24/7 tech-nerd-support. Nerdio, a part of Adar, Inc., was founded in 2005.

About Kaseya®

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for managed service providers and mid-sized enterprises. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance, and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.