Nerdio Showcases at VMware User Group's Wisconsin Conference

Authorized Enterprise-Level VMware Partner to present leading ITaaS platform at VMUG

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a leader in ITaaS technology, will be showcasing at the VMUG Wisconsin User Conference at The Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event is hosted by VMware User Group (VMUG), and designed for IT professionals currently using VMware or considering virtualization.

Attendees can visit the Nerdio booth #31 to learn about its VDI-powered platform, which delivers a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated IT environment, complete with unlimited virtual servers, virtual desktops, the complete Microsoft suite, security, disaster recovery, and more. They can also get a closer look at the Nerdio Admin Portal (NAP), a unique tool that dramatically streamlines IT provisioning and management. With the NAP, previously risk-prone or overly complicated tasks can be completed in just three clicks and in less than one minute.

Nerdio holds the distinction of Enterprise-Level Partner in VMware's prestigious VMware vCloud Air Network, which provides customers with increased service flexibility and greater options for global cloud services.

"Nerdio is part of VMware's global network that helps customers discover simple, flexible, and scalable paths to the cloud," said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "If you're an IT professional interested in learning how to overcome the cost, complexity, and user experience challenges of VDI, we're looking forward to talking with you."

Since 2010, VMUG has been an independent, global, customer-led organization, created to maximize members' use of VMware and partner solutions through knowledge sharing, training, collaboration, and events. With over 120,000 members worldwide, it is the largest organization for virtualization users.

"Our members attend VMUG UserCon's to learn about VMware and VMware partner products," said Brad Tompkins, CEO of VMUG. "We're excited to partner with Nerdio so that Wisconsin UserCon attendees can learn firsthand about how Nerdio's VMware-based platform can help simplify and optimize their IT infrastructures."

VMUG attendees can visit Nerdio at booth 31.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is the complete virtual IT solution tailor-made for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs supporting them. Virtual hardware, software, security, and 24/7 tech-nerd support -- everything needed to run an organization, and all for a low per-user per-month price. The expertise and reliability of a comprehensive IT infrastructure at your virtual fingertips.