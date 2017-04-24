Nesscap Energy Inc. Announces Shareholders Approval of Plan of Arrangement with Maxwell Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Nesscap Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Nesscap") (TSX VENTURE:NCE), announces that at a special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), Nesscap shareholders voted in favour of the proposed transaction pursuant to which Maxwell Technologies Inc. agreed to purchase substantially all of Nesscap's assets by way of an arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA"). The Arrangement had previously been announced on February 28, 2017.

The Arrangement was approved by 100% of the votes cast by the Nesscap shareholders that voted at the Meeting representing 92.95% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Nesscap. The Arrangement was also approved by 100% of the votes cast by Nesscap shareholders, excluding the common shares held by Arbat Capital Group Ltd. and I2BF Energy Ltd. and their affiliates, representing 65.44% of all such issued and outstanding common shares of Nesscap and constituting the approval of a majority of the disinterested shareholders of Nesscap.

At the Meeting, the Nesscap shareholders also unanimously approved the delisting of the Nesscap common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and the voluntary dissolution of the Company following completion of the Arrangement.

Completion of the Arrangement remains conditional on approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Subject to obtaining such court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed on or about April 28, 2017.

About Nesscap

Since its inception in 1999, Nesscap Energy Inc. has become an award winning global leader in technology innovation and product development of ultracapacitors. Attributes of the ultracapacitor allow for the technology to be used in applications where power, life cycle requirements, or environmental conditions limit the suitability of batteries or capacitors. Nesscap products are available in both cells and modules and are used to enhance the performance of modern applications ranging from portable electronic devices to high performance windmills and high-tech 'green' cars. Nesscap features the widest array of standard commercial products in the market from 3 farads to 6200 farads with industry recognized alternative organic electrolytes. Customers of the Company are active in the transportation, renewable energy, industrial, and consumer markets. Technical and sales information can be found at www.nesscap.com.

