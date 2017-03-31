Net Element Announces 2016 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

SOURCE: Net Element, Inc.
March 31, 2017 18:40 ET
MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global multi-channel payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services announces 2016 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss 2016 financial results and business highlights on April 3, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 303-9858, or for international callers +1 (408) 337-0139, and referencing conference code 1118558. It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the 8:30AM Eastern call.
The call will also be webcast live from http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/36p8bop3. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the www.netelement.com/en/ir website.
About Net Element
Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US, Russian Federation and other international markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, India and Latin America where initiatives have been recently launched. It maintains offices in Miami, FL and in Russia. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.
Net Element, Inc.
1-786-923-0502media@netelement.com
