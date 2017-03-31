Net Element Announces 2016 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global multi-channel payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services announces 2016 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss 2016 financial results and business highlights on April 3, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 303-9858, or for international callers +1 (408) 337-0139, and referencing conference code 1118558. It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the 8:30AM Eastern call.

The call will also be webcast live from http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/36p8bop3. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the www.netelement.com/en/ir website.