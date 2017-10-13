Net Element Announces Growth in North America Transactions Solutions Segment

Electronic commerce and value-added integrated transaction volumes increased by 134% during the first half of 2017 over the same period in 2016

Total e-commerce volumes for the first half of 2017 increased by 33% from the first half of 2016. Transactions processed for the first half of 2017 increased by 34% over the same period in 2016. New e-commerce merchants for the first half of 2017 increased by 37% over the same period in 2016.

Total volumes for electronic commerce and value-added integrated services such as Aptito and Unified m-POS increased by 134% during the first half of 2017 over the same period in 2016. Transactions processed for the first half of 2017 increased by 84% over the same period in 2016. New merchants for the first half of 2017 increased by 43% over same period in 2016.

"Unified Payments continues gaining market-share by delivering competitive e-commerce, mobile point of sale and integrated value added services through easy-to-use technology such as Apple iOS and Android apps while providing exceptional customer service, technical support and fast merchant on-boarding," commented Oleg Firer, Chief Executive Officer of Net Element. "We are confident in our ability to continue executing our growth strategy and are excited about the Company's future."

Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

