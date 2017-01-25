Net Element Releases Letter to Shareholders

Letter to Shareholders Summarizing Milestones for 2016

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we begin the New Year, I would like to take this opportunity to recap our achievements for 2016 and lay out several exciting objectives for 2017.

I am pleased to say that despite economic challenges and changing our business model, 2016 was a successful year for Net Element. Our achievements provided growth, and positioned us for continued success as we continue to expand our global transaction services in the United States and select international markets.

2016 marked a year of significant progress and corporate achievements. We executed several complex initiatives and continue to make great strides in delivering on the strategic endeavors that we have been working on for the past three years. While a few of these endeavors are still in progress, our overall operations, competitive posture, and growth are much stronger today than they were one year ago.

Total transactions processed during 2016 were 187 million compared to 161 million for 2015.

Total transaction dollars processed during 2016 was $2.1 billion.

Total transaction dollars processed geographically in North American and international markets in 2016 were $1.6 billion and $448 million, respectively.

Growth across all categories was organic.

Key to Net Element's success is its dedicated management team and talented technology development, support staff and sales teams -- which have all contributed to Net Element's ability to achieve its goals for 2016. Our common objective is to enable the Company reach the goals we have outlined for 2017 and future years.

Net Element Business Model

In 2013 we defined our business model, prioritized our opportunities and objectives, and established the infrastructure necessary to achieve our goals. We focused on several primary business goals.

One of our first objectives was to deliver our expertise in transactional services in North America to select international markets across multiple channels, touchpoints and payment methods.

Our long-term objective was to create single, international on-boarding and transaction processing platform to power global commerce. With the introduction of our proprietary carrier billing platform, "Trinity Platform," in July 2014, paired with our acquisition of proprietary online and mobile payments transaction processing platform, PayOnline in May 2015, Net Element has been on track to achieve its long-term objectives and become a fast-growing provider of transactional services in select international markets. Our capabilities resulted in total processing volume for 2016 of $2.1 billion, a 245% increase since 2013, while transactions processed for 2016 reached 187 million, a 2,661% increase since 2013. Our platform is now available in over 50 countries, supporting more than 100 payment methods internationally.

Significant Achievements in 2016

Recognitions

Net Element was named one of the fastest-growing technology companies in South Florida Business Journal's 2016 Technology Awards.

PayOnline was named the best payment processing gateway in 2016 by Tagline.

PayOnline was also recognized for its payment acceptance services by Markswebb Rank & Report, ranked as a Top 5 payment acceptance company.

Board of Director Changes

Appointed Howard Ash, an international business development professional, to our Board of Directors and as chairman of the Audit Committee.

New Partnerships:

Esquire Bank - this multi-year contract includes transaction clearing services, sponsorship for payment networks, bank identification number and merchant marketing agreement.

Mashreqbank in United Arab Emirates - this new partnership expands Net Element's processing capabilities in the region.

Round Bank in Russia - under this collaboration agreement, we integrated the first 70 online merchants to the PayOnline platform.

AGBank in Azerbaijan - a new agreement with AGBank, one of Azerbaijan's leading banks, allows PayOnline to process online transactions in the growing market of Southwestern Asia.

New Key Client Relationships

Dunkin' Donuts became a client in Russia; PayOnline enabled online ordering and payments for one of the world's largest coffee and baked goods chains.

ExLine became a client in Kazakhstan; PayOnline enabled secure online payments for Kazakhstan's market-leading courier service.

Digital Provider enabled mobile payments at Vnukovo Airport; our proprietary mobile transaction processing engine was integrated into airports infrastructure to power essential components of mobile ecosystem.

VTB Insurance a leading insurance company in Russia became a client. PayOnline enabled a first-of-its-kind payment service for insurance premiums for VTB Insurance.

Geographical Expansion

Continued expansion in the Central Asian market.

Launched payment processing and mobile payments in Azerbaijan.

Signed leading online travel agency and national TV network as clients.

Capital

In 2016 we were successful in raising capital utilizing debt exchange and equity financing instruments.

Product Launches

Launched payment acceptance module for popular instant messenger application Telegram

Launched proprietary gift card software application for Smart Payment Terminals

PayOnline payments module became available for popular e-commerce and CMS platforms

PayOnline introduced a new payment interface. New multi-channel payment interface is based on the user experience of more than 10 million online shoppers

Unified Payments launched Mobile Point of Sale for iOS. Merchants can interact and transact with customers anywhere with our robust mobile processing and analytical tools

Launched fully integrated omni-channel gift and loyalty platform

Launched Aptito in Russia, aiming to lead in the underserved POS software market

Released Aptito Point-of-Sale solution for retail stores, which helps improve the experience retailers provide in-store through enhancing add-on services such as inventory management and analytical tools

Launched SalesCentral On-the-Go to expedite merchant approval and boarding

Outlook for 2017

We had a strong start in 2017 with implementation of payment acceptance services for ReservHotel, a leading travel distribution and booking provider serving over 500,000 travel agencies around the world, as well as for Sutochno.ru, the leading short-term accommodation rental service in Russia with over 700,000 online booking requests annually.

For the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus on strategic partnerships and innovative products that will further expand our services, positioning Net Element as a convenient one-stop solution for payments services to a global merchant community. We also intend to expand our presence in North America through distribution and integrated-services programs. In addition, we intend to further consolidate and centralize our operational infrastructure and resources.

Conclusion

We are very pleased with the progress that Net Element made during 2016, and look forward to further significant accomplishments in 2017.

Most importantly, we remain focused on the execution of our long-term objective to create a single, international on-boarding and transaction processing platform across payments ecosystems.

I would like to thank all of the shareholders for their continued support, especially given the volatility of the trading price of our stock during 2016. We anticipate that our improving financial results, continued expansion, strong partnerships and executing on growth endeavors will produce improved shareholder value in 2017.

We will continue communicating our developments to the investment community, and encourage shareholders and potential investors to visit our website and follow our social media channels, such as Facebook (https://www.Facebook.com/NetElement) and Twitter (https://Twitter.com/NeteInc), to stay informed and fully aware of new developments as they occur.

Thank you for your support and for taking the time to review this update letter. On behalf of all of us at Net Element, we wish each and everyone of you a healthy and prosperous 2017.

Sincerely,

Oleg Firer

Chief Executive Officer

Net Element, Inc.

