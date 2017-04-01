Net Element Reports Full-Year 2016 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Annual revenue increased 35% to $54.3 million for 2016 from $40.2 million in 2015

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 1, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global multi-channel payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and provided an update on recent strategic and operational initiatives.

2016 Full Year Results:

Total US Dollar volume processed globally in 2016 exceeded $2.45 billion, an increase of 40% compared to $1.75 billion in 2015.

Total transactions processed for 2016 exceeded 187 million, an increase of 16% compared to 161 million in 2015.

Revenues increased to $54.3 million, an increase of 35% compared to $40.2 million in 2015.

United States accounted for 78% of our total revenues, while international revenues were 22% in 2016.

The $14.0 million increase in revenues is primarily due to organic revenue growth in North American Transaction Solutions. Online Solutions also posted a strong year over year increase (PayOnline acquired May 2015):

North American Transaction Solutions segment: Continued organic growth of SMB merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment were $42.1 million, a 54% increase over the prior year

Continued organic growth of SMB merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment were $42.1 million, a 54% increase over the prior year Online Solutions segment. Continued organic growth of international merchants in this segment with expansion to international growth markets. Revenues for this segment were $6.2 million, a 63% increase over the prior year

Continued organic growth of international merchants in this segment with expansion to international growth markets. Revenues for this segment were $6.2 million, a 63% increase over the prior year Mobile Solutions segment: Revenues for this segment were $6.0 million, a 34% decrease over the prior year. We continue to explore financing options for this business as well as expansion to markets that do not require us to advance capital to content providers prior to getting paid from mobile network operators.

"I am pleased to say that 2016 was a successful year for Net Element. Our achievements provided growth, and positioned us for continued success as we continue to expand our global transaction services in the United States and select international markets" commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element.

2016 Significant Achievements:

Recognitions

Net Element named one of the fastest growing technology companies in South Florida Business Journal's 2016 Technology Awards

PayOnline was named the best processing gateway in 2016 by Tagline

PayOnline recognized for its payment services by Markswebb Rank & Report, ranked as a Top 5 payment acceptance company

New Partnerships

Esquire Bank (US) - this multi-year contract includes transaction clearing services and sponsorship to payment networks

Merrick Bank (US) - On November 1, 2016, we moved all of our processing that utilized BMO Harris Bank for clearing to Merrick Bank

Mashreqbank (UAE) - this new partnership expands Net Element's processing capabilities in the region

Round Bank (RU) - under this collaboration agreement, we integrated the first 70 online merchants to the PayOnline platform

Geographical Expansion

Continued expansion into Central Asia

Launched payment processing and mobile payments in Azerbaijan

Product Launches

Launched payment acceptance module for Telegram instant messenger application

Launched proprietary gift card software application for Smart Payment Terminals

PayOnline payments module became available for popular e-commerce and CMS platforms

PayOnline introduced a new multi-channel payment interface based on the user experience of more than 10 million shoppers

Unified Payments launched Mobile Point of Sale for Apple's iOS

Launched fully integrated omni-channel gift and loyalty platform

Launched Aptito in Russia, aiming to lead in the underserved POS software market

Released Aptito POS solution for retail stores with inventory management and analytics

Launched SalesCentral On-the-Go to expedite merchant approval and boarding

Key New Relationships

Dunkin' Donuts became a client in Russia; PayOnline enabled online ordering and payments acceptance

ExLine became a client in Kazakhstan; PayOnline enabled secure online payments for Kazakhstan's market-leading courier service

ESET NOD32, one of the world's leaders in the field of anti-virus software, became a client of PayOnline in Kazakhstan

Digital Provider enabled mobile payments at Vnukovo Airport; full integration with the airport's infrastructure

Sony Brand Stores became a client of PayOnline in Russia

Capital

During 2016 we were successful in raising capital utilizing debt exchange and equity financing instruments

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2015

We reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.5 million or $1.03 per share loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.8 million or ($2.32) per share for the year ended December 31, 2015. Our net loss from operations for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 are discussed further below.

Adjusting for non-cash compensation and other non-recurring items, we have a non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.9 million, or $0.60 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million, or $1.77 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2015. The net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2015 includes preferred stock dividends paid in the amount of $1.6 million.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015.

Twelve Twelve Months Ended Months Ended Increase / Source of Revenues December 31, 2016 Mix December 31, 2015 Mix (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 42,130,901 78 % $ 27,388,598 68 % $ 14,742,303 Mobile Solutions 5,933,281 11 % 9,043,705 22 % (3,110,424 ) Online Solutions 6,222,677 11 % 3,803,059 10 % 2,419,618 Total $ 54,286,859 100 % $ 40,235,362 100 % $ 14,051,497 Twelve Twelve Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Cost of Revenues December 31, 2016 revenues December 31, 2015 revenues (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 36,342,465 86 % $ 23,497,808 86 % $ 12,844,657 Mobile Solutions 5,287,960 89 % 8,124,763 90 % (2,836,803 ) Online Solutions 4,077,816 66 % 2,354,644 62 % 1,723,172 Total $ 45,708,241 84 % $ 33,977,215 84 % $ 11,731,026 Twelve Twelve Months Ended % of Months Ended % of Increase / Gross Margin December 31, 2016 revenues December 31, 2015 revenues (Decrease) North American Transaction Solutions $ 5,788,436 14 % $ 3,890,790 14 % $ 1,897,646 Mobile Solutions 645,321 11 % 918,942 10 % (273,621 ) Online Solutions 2,144,861 34 % 1,448,415 38 % 696,446 Total $ 8,578,618 16 % $ 6,258,147 16 % $ 2,320,471

Revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Revenues were $54.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The increase in net revenues is primarily due to organic growth of merchants in our North America Transaction Solutions segment. This was partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease primarily from our Mobile Solutions branded content. During May of 2015, we acquired and began consolidating revenues from our Online Solutions segment consisting of PayOnline. Additionally, we began generating revenues for branded content in our Mobile Solutions segment during the quarter ending September 30, 2015. Branded content revenues are presented gross versus net fees recorded for all other mobile business.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $45.7 million as compared to $34.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The year over year increase in cost of revenues of $11.7 million was due to a $12.8 million increase due to increased North American Transaction Solutions volume. There was also a $1.7 million increase in cost of revenues resulting from Online Solutions segment (PayOnline) as 2015 was only a partial year since business was acquired in May 20, 2015. This was offset by a $2.8 million decrease in Mobile Solutions costs of revenues.

Gross Margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $8.6 million, or 16% of net revenue, as compared to $6.3 million or 16% of net revenue, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The primary reasons margin percentages stayed the same was an increase in net revenue from our North American Transaction Solutions and Online Solutions segments. This was offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gross margin from our Mobile Solutions segment.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, including non-cash compensation expense, salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, filing fees and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

Twelve months ended December 31, 2016 Category North America

Transaction

Solutions Mobile Solutions Online Solutions Corporate

Expenses

& Eliminations Total Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 1,302,547 $ 450,306 $ 637,181 $ 2,012,655 $ 4,402,689 Professional fees 542,681 10,835 888,174 1,273,150 2,714,840 Rent - 3,996 140,789 421,548 566,333 Business development 36,923 4,966 123,046 13,354 178,289 Travel expense 191,848 11,435 23,606 119,904 346,793 Filing fees - - - 82,560 82,560 Transaction (gains) losses 49 (408,425 ) 44,738 (376,906 ) (740,544 ) Other expenses 529,281 (52,189 ) 145,854 623,977 1,246,924 Total $ 2,603,329 $ 20,924 $ 2,003,388 $ 4,170,242 $ 8,797,883 Twelve months ended December 31, 2015 Category North America

Transaction

Solutions Mobile Solutions Online Solutions Corporate

Expenses

& Eliminations Total Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 904,447 $ 405,910 $ 332,961 $ 2,172,923 $ 3,816,241 Professional fees 465,680 12,326 789,197 2,296,682 3,563,885 Rent 3,438 3,439 74,945 393,986 475,808 Business development 31,661 780 77,074 - 109,515 Travel expense 170,578 23,806 24,844 102,928 322,156 Filing fees - - - 100,001 100,001 Transaction (gains) losses - 68,713 (69,480 ) (76,327 ) (77,094 ) Other expenses 507,002 523,451 46,231 (76,719 ) 999,965 Total $ 2,082,806 $ 1,038,425 $ 1,275,772 $ 4,913,474 $ 9,310,477

Transaction gains and losses represent changes in exchange rates between our functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated. Excluding transaction gains, our general and administrative expenses were relatively flat to the prior year despite large increases in revenues.

Non-cash compensation expense was $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Non-cash compensation for 2016 and 2015 was primarily due to incentive stock and options granted to our employees.

We recorded a provision for bad debt in the amount of $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to provision for bad debts of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $1.3 million in net ACH rejects, attributable to the normal course of our North America Transaction Solutions segment, and a $0.4 million loss, which was to reserve for potential accounts receivable losses from our Mobile Solutions business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2015 we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $0.8 million in ACH rejects, attributable to the normal course of our North America Transaction Solutions segment, offset by $0.1 million bad debt recovery from our Mobile Solutions segment.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios, trademarks and domain names plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The primary reason for the $1.0 million increase is a $0.8 million increase attributed to Online Solutions segment, primarily because we took a full year's depreciation in 2016 versus a partial year in 2015. We purchased PayOnline in May of 2015. In addition, we had a $0.3 million increase in North American Transaction Solutions due to increased customer acquisition costs, offset by $0.1 million amortization decrease as many of our merchant portfolios became fully amortized during 2015.

Interest expense was $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, representing a decrease of $2.1 million as follows:

Funding Source Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2016 Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2015 Increase /

(Decrease) Convertible Notes Payable $ - $ 3,027,354 $ (3,027,354 ) MBF Notes 61,325 - 61,325 RBL Notes 1,282,439 513,994 768,445 Other 120,069 34,350 85,719 Total $ 1,463,833 $ 3,575,698 $ (2,111,865 )

Interest for 2016 was primarily attributed to RBL Notes. Of the $1.3 million in interest attributable to the RBL Notes, $0.8 million was non-cash and attributed to discounts off current value from common stock that was provided in exchange for debt. In addition, $0.5 million resulted from the payment of interest on the notes. Other interest consisted primarily of $0.1 million due to a third party relating to the PayOnline stock price guarantee obligation, offset by interest earned by our Mobile Solutions segment.

Interest for 2015 was primarily attributed to corporate of which $3.0 million was due to the accretion of interest on the debt discounts attributed to the convertible notes payable that were extinguished during the fourth quarter of 2015. Additionally, $0.5 million was for our RBL Notes.

During 2016, we recorded a $3.7 million loss from stock value guarantee and other charges from PayOnline acquisition, related to Online Solutions segment. This loss includes a stock price guarantee charge in the amount of $2.3 million, due to a make-whole provision arising from a decrease in the stock value purchase consideration paid and a reserve for merchant liabilities assumed in the amount of $1.4 million pursuant to an amendment to the PayOnline acquisition agreement. Included in other income was a gain of $0.5 million from the transfer and settlement of merchant reserves.

During 2015, we recorded a loss on the change in fair value on the beneficial conversion derivative related to convertible preferred stock and the related note payable in the amount of $27.0 million. During the fourth quarter, we extinguished the note payable and convertible preferred stock and recognized a $28.0 million gain on these extinguishments which were attributable to our corporate expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional non-GAAP measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common shareholders excluding non-cash share based compensation and other non-recurring items. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. Historically, we began this reconciliation calculation with Net Loss (for our 2015 annual results) and Net Loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders (for our 2016 quarterly results) but we now start with Net Loss Attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders in order to present more comparable earnings per share numbers. Adjustments to the net loss presented remain the same under all scenarios. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

Pursuant to Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

GAAP Share-based Compensation Fair Value Adjustment from PayOnline Acqusition Adjusted Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders $ (13,487,537 ) $ 3,463,435 $ 2,162,861 $ (7,861,241 ) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.03 ) $ 0.27 $ 0.17 $ (0.60 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 13,058,009 13,058,009 GAAP Share-based Compensation Derivative Activity and Debt Extinguishment Adjusted Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015 Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders $ (14,838,704 ) $ 4,306,304 $ (811,484 ) $ (11,343,884 ) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (2.32 ) $ 0.67 $ (0.13 ) $ (1.77 ) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 6,391,120 6,391,120

NET ELEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 621,635 $ 1,025,747 Accounts receivable, net 7,126,429 5,198,993 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,467,897 1,106,016 Total current assets, net 9,215,961 7,330,756 Fixed assets, net 117,295 162,123 Intangible assets, net 3,589,850 5,423,880 Goodwill 9,643,752 9,643,752 Other long term assets 742,810 353,050 Total assets 23,309,668 22,913,561 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,510,113 5,858,837 Accrued expenses 5,518,823 2,975,066 Deferred revenue 1,355,972 743,910 Notes payable (current portion) 808,976 518,437 Due to related parties 299,004 329,881 Total current liabilities 15,492,888 10,426,131 Notes payable (net of current portion) 3,755,383 3,446,563 Total liabilities 19,248,271 13,872,694 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A Convertible Preferred stock ($.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015) - - Common stock ($.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized and 15,353,494 and 11,261,959 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015 1,535 1,126 Paid in capital 163,918,685 154,361,694 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,486,616 ) (1,565,822 ) Accumulated deficit (157,442,585 ) (143,955,048 ) Noncontrolling interest 70,378 198,917 Total stockholders' equity 4,061,397 9,040,867 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,309,668 $ 22,913,561 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

NET ELEMENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Twelve months ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net revenues Service fees $ 48,784,855 $ 31,204,871 Branded content 5,502,004 9,030,491 Total revenues 54,286,859 40,235,362 Costs and expenses: Cost of service fees 40,521,236 25,858,098 Cost of branded content 5,187,005 8,119,117 General and administrative 8,797,883 9,310,477 Non-cash compensation 3,463,435 4,306,304 Bad debt expense 1,688,237 649,571 Depreciation and amortization 3,466,511 2,513,162 Total costs and operating expenses 63,124,307 50,756,729 Loss from operations (8,837,448 ) (10,521,367 ) Interest expense, net (1,463,833 ) (3,575,698 ) Loss on change in fair value and settlement of beneficial conversion derivative - (26,932,496 ) Loss from stock value guarantee and other charges from PayOnline acquisition (3,722,142 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment - 27,743,980 Gain on asset disposal - 40,369 Other income (expense), net 407,347 (82,714 ) Net loss before income taxes (13,616,076 ) (13,327,926 ) Income taxes - - Net loss (13,616,076 ) (13,327,926 ) Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest 128,539 74,314 Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders (13,487,537 ) (13,253,612 ) Dividends for the benefit of preferred stockholders - (1,585,092 ) Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders (13,487,537 ) (14,838,704 ) Foreign currency translation (920,794 ) (314,361 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,408,331 ) $ (15,153,065 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.03 ) $ (2.32 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 13,058,009 6,391,120 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

NET ELEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock Common Stock Paid in Stock Comprehensive Non-controlling Accumulated Equity Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Subscription Income interest Deficit in Assets Balance December 31, 2014 - - 4,588,152 $ 459 $ 136,693,759 $ (1,111,130 ) $ (1,251,461 ) $ 269,762 $ (129,116,344 ) $ 5,485,045 Share based compensation - - 401,532 39 4,306,264 - - - - 4,306,303 Preferred shares issued 5,500 5,287,082 - - - - - - - - Preferred shares converted to common shares (5,500 ) (5,287,082 ) 3,376,045 338 9,035,746 - - - - 9,036,084 Preferred share dividends paid - - 612,891 61 1,585,031 1,585,092 Shares issued in connection with debt restructuring - - 420,805 42 1,346,606 - - - - 1,346,648 Shares issued in exchange for warrants - - 250,000 25 (2,679,885 ) (2,679,861 ) Shares issued and issuable for acquisitions - - 476,821 48 3,599,952 - - - - 3,600,000 Repurchase of non-controlling interest - - - - (3,489 ) - - 3,469 - (20 ) Shares issued for insider financing - - 1,135,713 114 1,588,840 - - - - 1,588,954 Write-off of stock subscription receivable - - - - (1,111,130 ) 1,111,130 - - - - Net loss - - - - - - - (74,314 ) (14,838,704 ) (14,913,018 ) Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation - - - - - - (314,361 ) - - (314,361 ) Balance December 31, 2015 - - 11,261,959 $ 1,126 $ 154,361,694 $ - $ (1,565,822 ) $ 198,917 $ (143,955,048 ) $ 9,040,867 Share based compensation - - 1,214,418 121 4,426,996 - - - - 4,427,117 Shares issued and issuable for acquisitions - - 65,430 7 134,088 - - - 134,095 Shares issued in connection with reverse stock split - - 1,801 0 - - - - 0 Shares issued for insider financing - - 466,428 47 988,781 - - - - 988,828 Shares issued in connection with debt restructuring - - 1,663,401 166 3,288,670 - - - - 3,288,836 Shares issued under ESOUSA agreement - - 680,057 68 718,456 - - - - 718,524 Net loss - - - - - - - (128,539 ) (13,487,537 ) (13,616,076 ) Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation - - - - - - (920,794 ) - - (920,794 ) Balance December 31, 2016 - - 15,353,494 $ 1,535 $ 163,918,685 $ - $ (2,486,616 ) $ 70,378 $ (157,442,585 ) $ 4,061,397

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

NET ELEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders $ (13,487,537 ) $ (13,253,612 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Noncontrolling interest (128,539 ) (74,309 ) Share based compensation 3,463,435 4,306,304 Gain on change in fair value and settlement of beneficial conversion derivative - 26,932,495 Depreciation and amortization 3,466,510 2,513,162 Non-cash interest 852,408 - Amortization of deferred revenue (1,221,177 ) - Amortization of debt discount - 3,027,354 Provision bad debt expense 500,000 - Amortization of prepaid costs 967,313 Gain on disposal of fixed asset - (40,369 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - (27,743,980 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,751,144 ) (1,492,183 ) Deferred revenue 1,833,239 271,428 Prepaid expenses and other assets (570,582 ) 291,631 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,797,753 3,571,307 Net cash used in operating activities (3,278,321 ) (1,690,772 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of portfolio and client acquisition costs (1,319,820 ) (878,085 ) Sale of portfolio - 300,000 Acquisition of PayOnline assets, net of cash received - (3,195,452 ) Purchase of fixed and other assets (187,089 ) (579,209 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,506,909 ) (4,352,746 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 5,500,000 Proceeds from indebtedness 3,170,540 650,000 Repayment of indebtedness (71,700 ) - Cash received for issuance of shares and warrants 300,000 Related party advances 1,027,874 331,273 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,426,714 6,481,273 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (45,596 ) 84,649 Net (decrease) increase in cash (404,112 ) 522,404 Cash at beginning of year 1,025,747 503,343 Cash at end of year $ 621,635 $ 1,025,747 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 611,625 $ 548,344 Taxes $ 94,718 $ 74,563 Non-cash activities: Stock issued in exchange for warrants $ - $ 2,679,861 Preferred dividends paid in common stock $ - $ 1,585,092 Common share issuance for settlement of unpaid compensation $ 1,042,509 $ - Common shares issued for redemption of indebtedness $ 2,499,481 $ 1,346,648 Common shares issued in settlement of advances from board member $ 909,285 $ - Common shares issued for acquisition $ - $ 3,600,000 Common shares issued upon redemption of preferred shares $ - $ 9,036,084 See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

