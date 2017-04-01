News Room

Net Element Reports Full-Year 2016 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Annual revenue increased 35% to $54.3 million for 2016 from $40.2 million in 2015

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 1, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global multi-channel payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and provided an update on recent strategic and operational initiatives.

Conference Call:
The Company will host a conference call to discuss 2016 financial results and business highlights on April 3, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 303-9858, or for international callers +1 (408) 337-0139, and referencing conference code 1118558. It is recommended that participants dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the 8:30AM Eastern call.

The call will also be webcast live from http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/36p8bop3. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the www.netelement.com/en/ir website.

2016 Full Year Results:

  • Total US Dollar volume processed globally in 2016 exceeded $2.45 billion, an increase of 40% compared to $1.75 billion in 2015.
  • Total transactions processed for 2016 exceeded 187 million, an increase of 16% compared to 161 million in 2015.
  • Revenues increased to $54.3 million, an increase of 35% compared to $40.2 million in 2015.
  • United States accounted for 78% of our total revenues, while international revenues were 22% in 2016.

The $14.0 million increase in revenues is primarily due to organic revenue growth in North American Transaction Solutions. Online Solutions also posted a strong year over year increase (PayOnline acquired May 2015):

  • North American Transaction Solutions segment: Continued organic growth of SMB merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings. Revenues for this segment were $42.1 million, a 54% increase over the prior year
  • Online Solutions segment. Continued organic growth of international merchants in this segment with expansion to international growth markets. Revenues for this segment were $6.2 million, a 63% increase over the prior year
  • Mobile Solutions segment: Revenues for this segment were $6.0 million, a 34% decrease over the prior year. We continue to explore financing options for this business as well as expansion to markets that do not require us to advance capital to content providers prior to getting paid from mobile network operators.

"I am pleased to say that 2016 was a successful year for Net Element. Our achievements provided growth, and positioned us for continued success as we continue to expand our global transaction services in the United States and select international markets" commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element.

2016 Significant Achievements:

Recognitions

  • Net Element named one of the fastest growing technology companies in South Florida Business Journal's 2016 Technology Awards
  • PayOnline was named the best processing gateway in 2016 by Tagline
  • PayOnline recognized for its payment services by Markswebb Rank & Report, ranked as a Top 5 payment acceptance company

New Partnerships

  • Esquire Bank (US) - this multi-year contract includes transaction clearing services and sponsorship to payment networks 
  • Merrick Bank (US) - On November 1, 2016, we moved all of our processing that utilized BMO Harris Bank for clearing to Merrick Bank
  • Mashreqbank (UAE) - this new partnership expands Net Element's processing capabilities in the region
  • Round Bank (RU) - under this collaboration agreement, we integrated the first 70 online merchants to the PayOnline platform

Geographical Expansion

  • Continued expansion into Central Asia
  • Launched payment processing and mobile payments in Azerbaijan

Product Launches

  • Launched payment acceptance module for Telegram instant messenger application
  • Launched proprietary gift card software application for Smart Payment Terminals
  • PayOnline payments module became available for popular e-commerce and CMS platforms
  • PayOnline introduced a new multi-channel payment interface based on the user experience of more than 10 million shoppers
  • Unified Payments launched Mobile Point of Sale for Apple's iOS
  • Launched fully integrated omni-channel gift and loyalty platform
  • Launched Aptito in Russia, aiming to lead in the underserved POS software market
  • Released Aptito POS solution for retail stores with inventory management and analytics
  • Launched SalesCentral On-the-Go to expedite merchant approval and boarding

Key New Relationships

  • Dunkin' Donuts became a client in Russia; PayOnline enabled online ordering and payments acceptance
  • ExLine became a client in Kazakhstan; PayOnline enabled secure online payments for Kazakhstan's market-leading courier service
  • ESET NOD32, one of the world's leaders in the field of anti-virus software, became a client of PayOnline in Kazakhstan
  • Digital Provider enabled mobile payments at Vnukovo Airport; full integration with the airport's infrastructure
  • Sony Brand Stores became a client of PayOnline in Russia

Capital

  • During 2016 we were successful in raising capital utilizing debt exchange and equity financing instruments

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2015

We reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $13.5 million or $1.03 per share loss for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $14.8 million or ($2.32) per share for the year ended December 31, 2015. Our net loss from operations for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 are discussed further below.

Adjusting for non-cash compensation and other non-recurring items, we have a non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.9 million, or $0.60 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.3 million, or $1.77 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2015. The net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2015 includes preferred stock dividends paid in the amount of $1.6 million.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015.

                           
    Twelve         Twelve            
    Months Ended         Months Ended         Increase /  
Source of Revenues   December 31, 2016   Mix     December 31, 2015   Mix     (Decrease)  
                                 
  North American Transaction Solutions   $ 42,130,901   78 %   $ 27,388,598   68 %   $ 14,742,303  
  Mobile Solutions     5,933,281   11 %     9,043,705   22 %     (3,110,424 )
  Online Solutions     6,222,677   11 %     3,803,059   10 %     2,419,618  
    Total   $ 54,286,859   100 %   $ 40,235,362   100 %   $ 14,051,497  
                                 
    Twelve         Twelve              
    Months Ended   % of     Months Ended   % of     Increase /  
Cost of Revenues   December 31, 2016   revenues     December 31, 2015   revenues     (Decrease)  
                                 
  North American Transaction Solutions   $ 36,342,465   86 %   $ 23,497,808   86 %   $ 12,844,657  
  Mobile Solutions     5,287,960   89 %     8,124,763   90 %     (2,836,803 )
  Online Solutions     4,077,816   66 %     2,354,644   62 %     1,723,172  
    Total   $ 45,708,241   84 %   $ 33,977,215   84 %   $ 11,731,026  
                                 
    Twelve         Twelve              
    Months Ended   % of     Months Ended   % of     Increase /  
Gross Margin   December 31, 2016   revenues     December 31, 2015   revenues     (Decrease)  
                                 
  North American Transaction Solutions   $ 5,788,436   14 %   $ 3,890,790   14 %   $ 1,897,646  
  Mobile Solutions     645,321   11 %     918,942   10 %     (273,621 )
  Online Solutions     2,144,861   34 %     1,448,415   38 %     696,446  
    Total   $ 8,578,618   16 %   $ 6,258,147   16 %   $ 2,320,471  
                                 

Revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Revenues were $54.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The increase in net revenues is primarily due to organic growth of merchants in our North America Transaction Solutions segment. This was partially offset by a $3.0 million decrease primarily from our Mobile Solutions branded content. During May of 2015, we acquired and began consolidating revenues from our Online Solutions segment consisting of PayOnline. Additionally, we began generating revenues for branded content in our Mobile Solutions segment during the quarter ending September 30, 2015. Branded content revenues are presented gross versus net fees recorded for all other mobile business.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $45.7 million as compared to $34.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The year over year increase in cost of revenues of $11.7 million was due to a $12.8 million increase due to increased North American Transaction Solutions volume. There was also a $1.7 million increase in cost of revenues resulting from Online Solutions segment (PayOnline) as 2015 was only a partial year since business was acquired in May 20, 2015. This was offset by a $2.8 million decrease in Mobile Solutions costs of revenues.

Gross Margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $8.6 million, or 16% of net revenue, as compared to $6.3 million or 16% of net revenue, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The primary reasons margin percentages stayed the same was an increase in net revenue from our North American Transaction Solutions and Online Solutions segments. This was offset by a $0.3 million decrease in gross margin from our Mobile Solutions segment.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, including non-cash compensation expense, salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, filing fees and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

                             
Twelve months ended December 31, 2016                            
                             
Category   North America
Transaction
Solutions		   Mobile Solutions     Online Solutions     Corporate
Expenses
& Eliminations		     Total  
Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments   $ 1,302,547   $ 450,306     $ 637,181     $ 2,012,655     $ 4,402,689  
Professional fees     542,681     10,835       888,174       1,273,150       2,714,840  
Rent     -     3,996       140,789       421,548       566,333  
Business development     36,923     4,966       123,046       13,354       178,289  
Travel expense     191,848     11,435       23,606       119,904       346,793  
Filing fees     -     -       -       82,560       82,560  
Transaction (gains) losses     49     (408,425 )     44,738       (376,906 )     (740,544 )
Other expenses     529,281     (52,189 )     145,854       623,977       1,246,924  
  Total   $ 2,603,329   $ 20,924     $ 2,003,388     $ 4,170,242     $ 8,797,883  
                                       
                                       
Twelve months ended December 31, 2015                            
                             
Category   North America
Transaction
Solutions		   Mobile Solutions     Online Solutions     Corporate
Expenses
& Eliminations		     Total  
Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments   $ 904,447   $ 405,910     $ 332,961     $ 2,172,923     $ 3,816,241  
Professional fees     465,680     12,326       789,197       2,296,682       3,563,885  
Rent     3,438     3,439       74,945       393,986       475,808  
Business development     31,661     780       77,074       -       109,515  
Travel expense     170,578     23,806       24,844       102,928       322,156  
Filing fees     -     -       -       100,001       100,001  
Transaction (gains) losses     -     68,713       (69,480 )     (76,327 )     (77,094 )
Other expenses     507,002     523,451       46,231       (76,719 )     999,965  
  Total   $ 2,082,806   $ 1,038,425     $ 1,275,772     $ 4,913,474     $ 9,310,477  
                                         

Transaction gains and losses represent changes in exchange rates between our functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated. Excluding transaction gains, our general and administrative expenses were relatively flat to the prior year despite large increases in revenues.

Non-cash compensation expense was $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. Non-cash compensation for 2016 and 2015 was primarily due to incentive stock and options granted to our employees.

We recorded a provision for bad debt in the amount of $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, compared to provision for bad debts of $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $1.3 million in net ACH rejects, attributable to the normal course of our North America Transaction Solutions segment, and a $0.4 million loss, which was to reserve for potential accounts receivable losses from our Mobile Solutions business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2015 we recorded a loss provision which was primarily comprised of $0.8 million in ACH rejects, attributable to the normal course of our North America Transaction Solutions segment, offset by $0.1 million bad debt recovery from our Mobile Solutions segment.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios, trademarks and domain names plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2015. The primary reason for the $1.0 million increase is a $0.8 million increase attributed to Online Solutions segment, primarily because we took a full year's depreciation in 2016 versus a partial year in 2015. We purchased PayOnline in May of 2015. In addition, we had a $0.3 million increase in North American Transaction Solutions due to increased customer acquisition costs, offset by $0.1 million amortization decrease as many of our merchant portfolios became fully amortized during 2015.

Interest expense was $1.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2015, representing a decrease of $2.1 million as follows:

               
Funding Source   Twelve months
ended
December 31,
2016		   Twelve months
ended
December 31,
2015		   Increase /
(Decrease)		  
Convertible Notes Payable   $ -   $ 3,027,354   $ (3,027,354 )
MBF Notes     61,325     -     61,325  
RBL Notes     1,282,439     513,994     768,445  
Other     120,069     34,350     85,719  
Total   $ 1,463,833   $ 3,575,698   $ (2,111,865 )
                     

Interest for 2016 was primarily attributed to RBL Notes. Of the $1.3 million in interest attributable to the RBL Notes, $0.8 million was non-cash and attributed to discounts off current value from common stock that was provided in exchange for debt. In addition, $0.5 million resulted from the payment of interest on the notes. Other interest consisted primarily of $0.1 million due to a third party relating to the PayOnline stock price guarantee obligation, offset by interest earned by our Mobile Solutions segment.

Interest for 2015 was primarily attributed to corporate of which $3.0 million was due to the accretion of interest on the debt discounts attributed to the convertible notes payable that were extinguished during the fourth quarter of 2015. Additionally, $0.5 million was for our RBL Notes.

During 2016, we recorded a $3.7 million loss from stock value guarantee and other charges from PayOnline acquisition, related to Online Solutions segment. This loss includes a stock price guarantee charge in the amount of $2.3 million, due to a make-whole provision arising from a decrease in the stock value purchase consideration paid and a reserve for merchant liabilities assumed in the amount of $1.4 million pursuant to an amendment to the PayOnline acquisition agreement. Included in other income was a gain of $0.5 million from the transfer and settlement of merchant reserves.

During 2015, we recorded a loss on the change in fair value on the beneficial conversion derivative related to convertible preferred stock and the related note payable in the amount of $27.0 million. During the fourth quarter, we extinguished the note payable and convertible preferred stock and recognized a $28.0 million gain on these extinguishments which were attributable to our corporate expenses.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional non-GAAP measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common shareholders excluding non-cash share based compensation and other non-recurring items. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. Historically, we began this reconciliation calculation with Net Loss (for our 2015 annual results) and Net Loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders (for our 2016 quarterly results) but we now start with Net Loss Attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders in order to present more comparable earnings per share numbers. Adjustments to the net loss presented remain the same under all scenarios. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

Pursuant to Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

                       
    GAAP     Share-based Compensation   Fair Value Adjustment from PayOnline Acqusition     Adjusted Non-GAAP  
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016                              
  Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders   $ (13,487,537 )   $ 3,463,435   $ 2,162,861     $ (7,861,241 )
  Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (1.03 )   $ 0.27   $ 0.17     $ (0.60 )
  Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share     13,058,009                     13,058,009  
                               
                               
    GAAP     Share-based Compensation   Derivative Activity and Debt Extinguishment     Adjusted Non-GAAP  
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2015                              
  Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders   $ (14,838,704 )   $ 4,306,304   $ (811,484 )   $ (11,343,884 )
  Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share   $ (2.32 )   $ 0.67   $ (0.13 )   $ (1.77 )
  Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share     6,391,120                     6,391,120  
                               
                               
   
NET ELEMENT, INC.  
   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
  December 31, 2016     December 31, 2015  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
  Cash $ 621,635     $ 1,025,747  
  Accounts receivable, net   7,126,429       5,198,993  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   1,467,897       1,106,016  
    Total current assets, net   9,215,961       7,330,756  
Fixed assets, net   117,295       162,123  
Intangible assets, net   3,589,850       5,423,880  
Goodwill   9,643,752       9,643,752  
Other long term assets   742,810       353,050  
    Total assets   23,309,668       22,913,561  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
  Accounts payable   7,510,113       5,858,837  
  Accrued expenses   5,518,823       2,975,066  
  Deferred revenue   1,355,972       743,910  
  Notes payable (current portion)   808,976       518,437  
  Due to related parties   299,004       329,881  
    Total current liabilities   15,492,888       10,426,131  
  Notes payable (net of current portion)   3,755,383       3,446,563  
    Total liabilities   19,248,271       13,872,694  
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
  Series A Convertible Preferred stock ($.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015)   -       -  
  Common stock ($.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized and 15,353,494 and 11,261,959 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015   1,535       1,126  
  Paid in capital   163,918,685       154,361,694  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,486,616 )     (1,565,822 )
  Accumulated deficit   (157,442,585 )     (143,955,048 )
  Noncontrolling interest   70,378       198,917  
    Total stockholders' equity   4,061,397       9,040,867  
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,309,668     $ 22,913,561  
                     
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
                     
                     
   
NET ELEMENT, INC.  
   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  
   
  Twelve months ended December 31,  
  2016     2015  
               
Net revenues              
  Service fees $ 48,784,855     $ 31,204,871  
  Branded content   5,502,004       9,030,491  
Total revenues   54,286,859       40,235,362  
               
Costs and expenses:              
  Cost of service fees   40,521,236       25,858,098  
  Cost of branded content   5,187,005       8,119,117  
  General and administrative   8,797,883       9,310,477  
  Non-cash compensation   3,463,435       4,306,304  
  Bad debt expense   1,688,237       649,571  
  Depreciation and amortization   3,466,511       2,513,162  
Total costs and operating expenses   63,124,307       50,756,729  
Loss from operations   (8,837,448 )     (10,521,367 )
  Interest expense, net   (1,463,833 )     (3,575,698 )
  Loss on change in fair value and settlement of beneficial conversion derivative   -       (26,932,496 )
  Loss from stock value guarantee and other charges from PayOnline acquisition   (3,722,142 )     -  
  Gain on debt extinguishment   -       27,743,980  
  Gain on asset disposal   -       40,369  
  Other income (expense), net   407,347       (82,714 )
Net loss before income taxes   (13,616,076 )     (13,327,926 )
Income taxes   -       -  
Net loss   (13,616,076 )     (13,327,926 )
  Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest   128,539       74,314  
Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders   (13,487,537 )     (13,253,612 )
               
Dividends for the benefit of preferred stockholders   -       (1,585,092 )
               
Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. common stockholders   (13,487,537 )     (14,838,704 )
               
  Foreign currency translation   (920,794 )     (314,361 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,408,331 )   $ (15,153,065 )
               
Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.03 )   $ (2.32 )
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted   13,058,009       6,391,120  
               
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
               
               
 
 
NET ELEMENT, INC.
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
   
    Preferred Stock     Common Stock   Paid in     Stock     Comprehensive     Non-controlling     Accumulated     Equity  
    Shares     Amount     Shares   Amount   Capital     Subscription     Income     interest     Deficit     in Assets  
Balance December 31, 2014   -     -     4,588,152   $ 459   $ 136,693,759     $ (1,111,130 )   $ (1,251,461 )   $ 269,762     $ (129,116,344 )   $ 5,485,045  
Share based compensation   -     -     401,532     39     4,306,264       -       -       -       -       4,306,303  
Preferred shares issued   5,500     5,287,082     -     -     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Preferred shares converted to common shares   (5,500 )   (5,287,082 )   3,376,045     338     9,035,746       -       -       -       -       9,036,084  
Preferred share dividends paid   -     -     612,891     61     1,585,031                                       1,585,092  
Shares issued in connection with debt restructuring   -     -     420,805     42     1,346,606       -       -       -       -       1,346,648  
Shares issued in exchange for warrants   -     -     250,000     25     (2,679,885 )                                     (2,679,861 )
Shares issued and issuable for acquisitions   -     -     476,821     48     3,599,952       -       -       -       -       3,600,000  
Repurchase of non-controlling interest   -     -     -     -     (3,489 )     -       -       3,469       -       (20 )
Shares issued for insider financing   -     -     1,135,713     114     1,588,840       -       -       -       -       1,588,954  
Write-off of stock subscription receivable   -     -     -     -     (1,111,130 )     1,111,130       -       -       -       -  
Net loss   -     -     -     -     -       -       -       (74,314 )     (14,838,704 )     (14,913,018 )
Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation   -     -     -     -     -       -       (314,361 )     -       -       (314,361 )
Balance December 31, 2015   -     -     11,261,959   $ 1,126   $ 154,361,694     $ -     $ (1,565,822 )   $ 198,917     $ (143,955,048 )   $ 9,040,867  
Share based compensation   -     -     1,214,418     121     4,426,996       -       -       -       -       4,427,117  
Shares issued and issuable for acquisitions   -     -     65,430     7     134,088               -       -       -       134,095  
Shares issued in connection with reverse stock split   -     -     1,801     0     -               -       -       -       0  
Shares issued for insider financing   -     -     466,428     47     988,781       -       -       -       -       988,828  
Shares issued in connection with debt restructuring   -     -     1,663,401     166     3,288,670       -       -       -       -       3,288,836  
Shares issued under ESOUSA agreement   -     -     680,057     68     718,456       -       -       -       -       718,524  
Net loss   -     -     -     -     -       -       -       (128,539 )     (13,487,537 )     (13,616,076 )
Comprehensive loss - foreign currency translation   -     -     -     -     -       -       (920,794 )     -       -       (920,794 )
Balance December 31, 2016   -     -     15,353,494   $ 1,535   $ 163,918,685     $ -     $ (2,486,616 )   $ 70,378     $ (157,442,585 )   $ 4,061,397  
 
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
 
 
   
NET ELEMENT, INC.  
   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
   
  Year Ended December 31,  
  2016     2015  
Cash flows from operating activities              
Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders $ (13,487,537 )   $ (13,253,612 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities              
  Noncontrolling interest   (128,539 )     (74,309 )
  Share based compensation   3,463,435       4,306,304  
  Gain on change in fair value and settlement of beneficial conversion derivative   -       26,932,495  
  Depreciation and amortization   3,466,510       2,513,162  
  Non-cash interest   852,408       -  
  Amortization of deferred revenue   (1,221,177 )     -  
  Amortization of debt discount   -       3,027,354  
  Provision bad debt expense   500,000       -  
  Amortization of prepaid costs   967,313          
  Gain on disposal of fixed asset   -       (40,369 )
  Gain on debt extinguishment   -       (27,743,980 )
  Changes in assets and liabilities              
  Accounts receivable   (2,751,144 )     (1,492,183 )
  Deferred revenue   1,833,239       271,428  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets   (570,582 )     291,631  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   3,797,753       3,571,307  
  Net cash used in operating activities   (3,278,321 )     (1,690,772 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities              
               
  Purchase of portfolio and client acquisition costs   (1,319,820 )     (878,085 )
  Sale of portfolio   -       300,000  
  Acquisition of PayOnline assets, net of cash received   -       (3,195,452 )
  Purchase of fixed and other assets   (187,089 )     (579,209 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,506,909 )     (4,352,746 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities              
               
  Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock   -       5,500,000  
  Proceeds from indebtedness   3,170,540       650,000  
  Repayment of indebtedness   (71,700 )     -  
  Cash received for issuance of shares and warrants   300,000          
  Related party advances   1,027,874       331,273  
  Net cash provided by financing activities   4,426,714       6,481,273  
               
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (45,596 )     84,649  
  Net (decrease) increase in cash   (404,112 )     522,404  
               
Cash at beginning of year   1,025,747       503,343  
Cash at end of year $ 621,635     $ 1,025,747  
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information              
Cash paid during the year for:              
  Interest $ 611,625     $ 548,344  
  Taxes $ 94,718     $ 74,563  
               
Non-cash activities:              
  Stock issued in exchange for warrants $ -     $ 2,679,861  
  Preferred dividends paid in common stock $ -     $ 1,585,092  
  Common share issuance for settlement of unpaid compensation $ 1,042,509     $ -  
  Common shares issued for redemption of indebtedness $ 2,499,481     $ 1,346,648  
  Common shares issued in settlement of advances from board member $ 909,285     $ -  
  Common shares issued for acquisition $ -     $ 3,600,000  
  Common shares issued upon redemption of preferred shares $ -     $ 9,036,084  
                 
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
                 
                 

About Net Element
Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US, Russian Federation and other international markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, India and Latin America where initiatives have been recently launched. It maintains offices in Miami, FL and in Russia. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, whether Net Element can secure any additional financing, if such additional financing will be adequate to meet the Company's objectives and whether the company will be successful in its endeavors in expanding its global transaction services in the United States and international markets. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

