Net Element's Aptito Restaurant POS will Exhibit at the 2017 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its Aptito subsidiary will exhibit at the 2017 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show which will take place on October 11-13, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

This premier 3-day event encompasses everything merchants need to master with the emerging trends, amp up profits, energize their business and engage customers in unique and memorable ways. Attendees will join 8,000+ of their peers at the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, where they will have access to the latest menu trends, state-of-the-art design and décor, the best in business education and 450 of the leading vendors and purveyors dedicated to serving the restaurant and food service community -- all under one roof.

The event also provides Aptito increased exposure as it unveils its most comprehensive Restaurant POS placement program to the market. Through this innovative program, businesses in any stage of development can qualify to receive cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions.

As a special promotion, Aptito will offer the following incentives to merchants during the event:

Show Special bundle $99 per month -- includes iPad POS system, printer and cash drawer

5 Free Mobile licenses

Defer payments for 3 months

Visit our booth to learn more.

"We are very excited to showcase our Aptito POS solution and kick off our North America road show to present our solution to merchants across the United States. Our simple all inclusive EMV POS offering and comprehensive features are sure to streamline operations at any restaurant," commented Vlad Sadovskiy, President of Integrated Payments for Net Element.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, whether Net Element can secure any additional financing and if such additional financing will be adequate to meet the Company's objectives. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.