Net Element's Digital Provider Announces Expansion to Emerging Markets of Poland and Turkey

Digital Provider expands to emerging markets with access to 113.5 million mobile users

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today announces that Digital Provider has expanded its Direct Carrier Billing ("DCB") services to the emerging markets of Poland and Turkey. Integration of Digital Provider's proprietary Trinity Platform allows access to 113.5 million mobile users in these markets.

Under this expansion, the full suite of Net Element's Digital Provider services -- which includes DCB, one-click mobile payments, HTML5 services, PSMS, WAP automated phone billing, subscription by PIN, PIN submit, A2P/P2A, SMS billing, and mobile commerce -- is now available in Poland and Turkey, where Digital Provider's anti-fraud platform with advanced authentication technology and in-house call center platform will also be utilized.

Integration allows billing on all major mobile network operators in the region, which in Poland includes Orange, Plus, Play, and T-Mobile, and in Turkey includes Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone.

Content providers and aggregators in these emerging markets are now able to increase their conversion and sales volumes by tapping into the full power of mobile commerce, and provide their customers the ability to use their mobile devices as a form of payment for on-demand and subscription-based services using the one-click payments module over a data connection. This capability is part of Digital Provider's proprietary Trinity Platform that allows Digital Provider to bill mobile network operators on behalf of mobile users. Payments are processed without any additional information from the mobile user, which provides a significant conversion improvement compared to other payment methods.

DCB is a major revenue stream for mobile network operators in developing economies. According to Juniper Research, DCB in emerging countries generates app-store conversion rates about five times higher than credit cards. Digital sales include music, ringtones, e-books and apps. The advantage of using a mobile phone for the latter is that the transaction remains anonymous.

SuperData Research estimates carrier billing to be the second most popular payment method in Poland (19.4%) and the fourth most popular payment method in Turkey (8%) after digital wallets for payments in games.

"Direct carrier billing solutions from Digital Provider allows anyone with a mobile phone to make payments," commented Mikhail Shabanov, General Director of Digital Provider. "Direct carrier billing requires the mobile user only to enter their phone number to make a payment. In contrast, card-based payments require the user to share their name, card number, home address etc. Due to a shorter checkout time, merchants using both payment methods report significantly better conversion rates with carrier billing than with credit cards."

