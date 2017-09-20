Net Element's PayOnline Launches Payment Acceptance for Azimuth Airlines

PayOnline enables payment acceptance for new Russian airline

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its PayOnline subsidiary has launched payment acceptance services for Azimuth Airlines.

The new airline opened for air ticket sales last week, featuring flights between Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and Omsk. PayOnline powers a fully integrated payment acceptance solution through the airline's website. In addition to its user-friendly interface, PayOnline's solution complies with local sales tax reporting regulations and offers the maximum level of protection against fraudulent transactions while allowing a high percentage of payment approvals.

Azimuth Airlines plans to become the base carrier of the new Platov airport, which is being constructed near the city of Rostov-on-Don, the largest city in the south of Russia. In just six months, the airline prepared to enter the Russian air transportation market. The first flight of the airline is scheduled for September 21, 2017.

"Azimuth Airlines launched the sale of air tickets online. The first and main sales channel was the official website, azimuth.aero. To facilitate the acceptance of online payments for air tickets we used the capabilities of PayOnline," commented Maxim Krasnov, Head of Sales for JSC Azimuth Airlines. "As a result, the online payment process with bank cards turned out to be as friendly as possible for passengers. The payment page and the form of payment are customized in the style of our airline, the form automatically adapts to the screen size for comfortable use on mobile devices."

