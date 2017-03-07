Net Element's PayOnline Simplifies Payment Process for RUNET-ID Conferences with Single Click

Russia's largest Internet resource dedicated to domestic Internet industry and conferences chooses PayOnline as its official payment partner for single click payments acceptance

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today announces that RUNET-ID, Russia's largest Internet resource dedicated to domestic IT industry and conferences, has chosen PayOnline for secure, single-click payment acceptance services.

RUNET-ID's services allow participants to create a single portal to all key IT and Telecommunication events in the Russian Internet industry. RUNET-ID is used by more than 500,000 IT professionals, media and businesses who use its services to obtain information about key events and conferences. PayOnline has simplified the payment process for RUNET-ID by enabling participants to quickly and securely buy event tickets with a single click.

During the first transaction, RUNET-ID members enter their full payment details and complete a payment form. Each transaction thereafter can be completed with a single click and without providing full card details. This capability streamlines and simplifies the payment process without compromising security.

"We are honored to be recognized as the best payment partner for Russia's largest Internet resource with access to over 500,000 IT professionals. This new relationship further validates our leadership position in the region and creates an additional opportunity for significant growth," commented Marat Abasaliev, CEO of PayOnline.

About RUNET-ID

RUNET-ID, Russia's largest Internet resource dedicated to the domestic Internet industry. The new version of the portal combines calendar of major events in Russian Internet, industry media, videos and vacancies in the database of Internet companies. For more information about Mobile World Congress, visit www.runet-id.com.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include whether the relationship with RUNET-ID will be beneficial to the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties are: : (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.