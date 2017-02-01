Net Element's Unified Payments Announces Comprehensive Point-of-Sale Program During its 2017 Launch Series Unified

Payments introduces comprehensive point-of-sale placement program

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a provider of global mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today announces that its Unified Payments subsidiary will introduce its new point-of-sale ("POS") program during its 2017 Launch. The first stop on the 2017 Launch Series is the annual Northeast Acquirers Association (NEAA) conference on February 1-2, 2017, taking place at the Renaissance Boston Waterfall Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

As a dedicated gathering space for leaders in innovation, the NEAA conference provides an opportunity for attendees to hear industry forecasts and trends for the upcoming year, and to obtain the tools needed for making an impact in the payments and point of sale market.

The event also provides Unified Payments increased exposure as it unveils its most comprehensive POS placement program to the market. Agents and ISOs looking to grow their business, improve their margins, enhance retention and remain relevant in the payments space will be excited to learn about these new and exciting Fintech solutions from Unified Payments. Through this innovative program, businesses in any stage of development can qualify to receive cutting-edge point-of-sale solutions. The program creates a perfect blend of modern smart POS terminal technology solutions such as Poynt and Clover with traditional point-of-sale solutions such as Aldelo POS and upgraded EMV solutions for Micros and Aloha. The comprehensive POS program also allows SMBs to benefit from the latest technologies with no upfront investment, and gain access to competitive analytical tools, historically available to only large national merchants.

All POS offerings are fully integrated with Unified Payments' free Gift Card Processing Platform, which allows omni-channel customer experience.

Unified Payments' presentation at NEAA will discuss the following topics:

The most comprehensive selection of POS solutions

Smart-payment terminal solution (Poynt)

Mobile POS solution (Unified mPOS)

True, omni-channel approach to merchant needs

Custom, home grown POS solutions (Aptito for Restaurants/Retail and Restoactive, proprietary interactive POS Add-On solution)

Omni-channel gift card program

How partnering with Unified Payments can benefit merchants and value-added resellers long-term

Try before you buy program: 90-days client satisfaction guarantee

According to Grand View Research, "Retail POS Terminals Market Size Report, 2024," Mobile POS terminals are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of over 17% from 2016 to 2024. The high return on investment and ease of usability are factors driving the global mobile POS terminal market growth. Developed markets are embracing tablets in addition to smartphones, as small specialty and retail businesses find tablets a powerful substitute for the traditional point-of-sale systems.

"What we have observed in the marketplace is that many other out-of-date programs leave merchants either stuck with equipment they did not like after using, or that they were not informed of the limitations of the system before signing multi-year, non-cancelable leasing contracts," commented Vlad Sadovskiy, president of Unified Payments. "We strongly believe in client satisfaction, and our 90-days try before you buy commitment is our way to show that we will go above and beyond in providing our clients with exceptional satisfaction."

About Northeast Acquirers Association

The Northeast Acquirers Association (NEAA) was founded in 1985 and is entering its 32nd year of successfully serving and educating all distribution channels in the electronic payments industry in the northeast (ISO, MSP, MLS, FI). Annual conference provides an educational forum that covers the most current industry issues, trends and topics. NEAA provides economical access for attendees to meet with the companies that are the front-runners in developing the latest payment technologies, solutions and products. Our conference venues promote optimal settings for payment professionals to network one-on-one or in a group environment. Further information is available at www.northeastacquirers.com.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

