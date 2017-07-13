Net One Partners Signs Distribution Agreement with Mist to Bring First AI-driven Wireless LAN Platform to Japan

New Partnership Addresses Growing Need for Scalable Managed Services that Simplify Wi-Fi Operations, Increase Reliability and Deliver New Location Based Services using Bluetooth LE

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence, announced today a distribution agreement with Net One Partners Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Takahisa Kawaguchi), a group company of Net One Systems Co., Ltd. Under terms of the agreement, Net One Partners will distribute the Mist learning WLAN throughout Japan, providing key channel expansion and enablement functions.

Established in November 2008, Net One Partners Co., Ltd. collaborates with partner companies to deliver leading products and value-added services, including sales support, installation, maintenance and operations. The company has played a key role over the years in establishing the newest wireless LAN platforms into the Japanese market.

"The Japanese market is key to Mist's global growth strategy," said Sujai Hajela, CEO and co-founder at Mist. "There is an abundance of companies looking to simplify Wi-Fi operations, increase Wi-Fi reliability and deliver new location based services using Bluetooth LE. Net One Partners is well equipped to bring the Mist learning WLAN to the Japanese market and ensure its ongoing success."

Mist built the first wireless platform for the smart device era. By leveraging the latest in cloud, wireless, AI and big data technologies, the Mist Learning WLAN delivers unprecedented insight into the user experience and eliminates the operational burdens of legacy wireless architectures by replacing time consuming manual tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based services for wireless users.

"Mist is the market-leading platform for delivering managed Wi-Fi services that are fast, reliable and predictable, as well as new Bluetooth location services that bring unparalleled value to wireless users," said Akiko Kanai, director, marketing & business development at Net One Partners. "We are excited to introduce Mist into our partner ecosystem and work with them to bring automated, AI-driven wireless networks to the Japanese market."

About Mist

Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.mist.com.

About Net One Partners Co., Ltd.

Net One Partners Co., Ltd. is a group company of Net One Systems Co., Ltd., established in November 2008. Through collaboration with partner companies, we are specializing in the delivery of products and services for various business areas, including sales support / installation, maintenance and operation services. For details, please visit www.netone-pa.co.jp.