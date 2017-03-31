Net1's CPS signs addendum with SASSA for provision of services for a further 12 months

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. ("Net1" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : UEPS) ( JSE : NT1) today announced that its South African subsidiary, Cash Paymaster Services (Pty) Ltd ("CPS"), has signed an addendum to its contract with the South African Social Security Agency ("SASSA").

The addendum extends the existing contract for a period of 12 months to March 31, 2018, under the current contract's terms and conditions, and also includes the specific terms as ordered by the Constitutional Court of South Africa in its March 17, 2017, ruling.

The Company confirms that payment of the April grants to 10.5 million grant recipients is on track and affirms its commitment to uninterrupted service delivery.

