NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited: Directorate Change

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited ( AIM : NETD) ( OTCQX : NETDY)

29 March 2017

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Appointment of Directors

The board of NetDimensions is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton, Chief Executive and Finance Director respectively of Learning Technologies Group plc, as directors of the Company with effect from 28 March 2017. Further details relating to Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton are set out below.

Jonathan Satchell (50 years old) is the Chief Executive of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company.

Current Directorships of Jonathan Satchell:

Learning Technologies Group plc

Eukleia Training Ltd

Preloaded Limited

Line Communications Holdings Limited

Line Communications Group Limited

Epic Group Limited

Leo Learning Limited

Gomo Learning Limited

Leo Learning Inc

Nemo Equity Ltd

Zappar (Holding) Limited

Zappar Limited Previous Directorships within the last 5 years:

Line Learning Limited

Lima Tango Limited

Ratton School Academy Trust

Neil Elton (45 years old) is a chartered accountant and the Finance Director of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company.

Current Directorships of Neil Elton:

Learning Technologies Group plc

Eukleia Training Ltd

Preloaded Limited

Line Communications Holdings Limited

Line Communications Group Limited

Epic Group Limited

Leo Learning Limited

Gomo Learning Limited

Learning Technologies Group (Trustee) Limited Previous Directorships within the last 5 years:

Science Group Plc

Sagentia Limited

Sagentia Technology Advisory Limited

Manage5Nines Limited

Quadro Epsom Limited

OTM Consulting Ltd

Sagentia Sensors Limited

Sagentia Inc

Sagentia GmbH

Sagentia SGAI Limited

Sensopad Limited

Other than set out above there are no disclosures required pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.