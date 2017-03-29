NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited: Directorate Change

SOURCE: NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited
HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (AIM: NETD) (OTCQX: NETDY)
29 March 2017
NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited
("NetDimensions" or "the Company")
Appointment of Directors
The board of NetDimensions is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton, Chief Executive and Finance Director respectively of Learning Technologies Group plc, as directors of the Company with effect from 28 March 2017. Further details relating to Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton are set out below.
Jonathan Satchell (50 years old) is the Chief Executive of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company.
Neil Elton (45 years old) is a chartered accountant and the Finance Director of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company.
Other than set out above there are no disclosures required pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.
