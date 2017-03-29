News Room

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited: Directorate Change

29 March 2017
Appointment of Directors

The board of NetDimensions is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton, Chief Executive and Finance Director respectively of Learning Technologies Group plc, as directors of the Company with effect from 28 March 2017. Further details relating to Jonathan Satchell and Neil Elton are set out below.

Jonathan Satchell (50 years old) is the Chief Executive of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company. 

     
Current Directorships of Jonathan Satchell:
Learning Technologies Group plc
Eukleia Training Ltd
Preloaded Limited
Line Communications Holdings Limited
Line Communications Group Limited
Epic Group Limited
Leo Learning Limited
Gomo Learning Limited
Leo Learning Inc
Nemo Equity Ltd
Zappar (Holding) Limited
Zappar Limited		   Previous Directorships within the last 5 years:
Line Learning Limited
Lima Tango Limited
Ratton School Academy Trust
     

Neil Elton (45 years old) is a chartered accountant and the Finance Director of Learning Technologies Group plc, the Company's holding company. 

     
Current Directorships of Neil Elton:
Learning Technologies Group plc
Eukleia Training Ltd
Preloaded Limited
Line Communications Holdings Limited
Line Communications Group Limited
Epic Group Limited
Leo Learning Limited
Gomo Learning Limited
Learning Technologies Group (Trustee) Limited 		  Previous Directorships within the last 5 years:
Science Group Plc
Sagentia Limited
Sagentia Technology Advisory Limited
Manage5Nines Limited
Quadro Epsom Limited
OTM Consulting Ltd
Sagentia Sensors Limited
Sagentia Inc
Sagentia GmbH
Sagentia SGAI Limited
Sensopad Limited
     

Other than set out above there are no disclosures required pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

