NetEnrich Selected by Microsoft as Exclusive Presenter at SMB Live Roadshow

The cloud and IT operations services company, whose Microsoft Azure practice group grew significantly in 2016, will help Microsoft educate thousands of channel partners on Azure migration and management strategies

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - NetEnrich, the cloud and IT operations services company, announces that Microsoft has selected it to be one of two exclusive presenters during the upcoming Microsoft SMB Live Roadshow. The quarterly training and education event for Microsoft partners will take place across 22 U.S. cities in February, March and April. NetEnrich will help educate partners on the technical implementation processes for Microsoft Azure, covering cloud assessment and migration.

Despite hefty competition in the public cloud infrastructure space, in Q2 of 2017, Microsoft's cloud unit realized revenue of $6.9 billion, beating analysts' predictions of $6.72 billion. Microsoft estimates Azure compute usage more than doubling year over year, according to some reports.

A Microsoft Technology Partner for Azure, NetEnrich is one of a few experts in Azure enterprise migrations worldwide. The firm has hundreds of partners that white label and leverage NetEnrich to support more than 1,400 end-clients, including top brands such as GE, T-Mobile, Embraer and KAR Auction Services. NetEnrich signed several top distributors and resellers in 2016, including Tech Data, Westcon, Softbank (Japan), Ingram Micro (North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Compete366, Aldridge, and others.

"Microsoft's selection of NetEnrich as a key partner in delivering this critical training for partners around the country is a fantastic endorsement of our expertise and capabilities in Azure and cloud computing best practices," says Justin Crotty, Senior VP and GM for Channel Sales & Marketing at NetEnrich. "We are looking forward to meeting with local partners who are at the front lines of helping end clients succeed with Microsoft Azure."

About NetEnrich

NetEnrich combines industrialized services and a proprietary automation platform to deliver IT infrastructure and operations management services from on-premise to cloud. NetEnrich is also a Microsoft technology partner specializing in accelerating deployment, migration and management of application workloads on Azure. Our approach to IT operations reduces costs, mitigates risk, provides control and drives innovation. NetEnrich has five global delivery centers, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and is a Gartner 2015 Cool Vendor. To learn more about NetEnrich, visit www.netenrich.com.