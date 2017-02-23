Netflix and Terry Crews to Kick Off Premiere of New Show "Ultimate Beastmaster" with USO Screening Event at Edwards Air Force Base

UFC champ/fellow co-host Anderson Silva and executive producer David Broome will join Crews, a USO tour veteran, as a Force Behind the Forces

WHAT:

USO Screening of Netflix's New Show, "Ultimate Beastmaster"

WHO:

USO tour veteran, actor and "Ultimate Beastmaster" co-host Terry Crews

UFC champ and "Ultimate Beastmaster" co-host Anderson Silva

"Ultimate Beastmaster" executive producer David Broome

WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

ACTIVITIES TIME Flight Line & Control Tower Tour 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Explosive Ordinance Disposal & Military Working Dog Demonstration 12:40 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. USO Meet & Greet @ Base Library 3:05 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. USO Q&A @ Base Theater 3:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. USO Screening of "Ultimate Beastmaster" 3:45 p.m. - 4:35 p.m. USO Mini Presser @ Visitor's Lounge 3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

NOTE:

WHERE:

Edwards Air Force Base

California

WHY:

Actor and USO tour veteran Terry Crews will kick off and celebrate the premiere of his new show "Ultimate Beastmaster" -- a new competition-based reality show now streaming on Netflix -- with a USO screening event at Edwards Air Force Base, Feb. 24. The tour will feature a USO Q&A and 50-minute USO screening of the new show, and Crews will participate in a medley of base activities from a tour of the base flight line, control tower and explosive ordinance disposal to a military working dog demonstration. Joining Crews will be UFC champ and fellow co-host Anderson Silva and executive producer David Broome.

"Ultimate Beastmaster" is the first international competition series of its kind with six customized local versions featuring local languages, competitors and hosts from each competing country. The series is produced by Sylvester Stallone and Broome. This event marks the first USO tour for Silva and Broome, and second for Crews, who visited troops at Fort Lewis, WA in 2007. This event is open only to DoD ID card holders and their guests.

The 10-episode "Ultimate Beastmaster" series will feature 108 competitors, 18 from each country, in total. Each hour-long episode will feature 12 competitors, two from each country, who will take their shot at running one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised, 'The Beast.' At the end of each episode, a 'Beastmaster' will be crowned and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against each other for the chance for one contestant to become the "Ultimate Beastmaster."

In addition to hosting a USO Screening of "Ultimate Beastmaster" and spending a day at Edwards, Netflix is helping the USO connect troops to family, home and country as a Force Behind the Forces. You can learn more about what it means to join the USO as a Force Behind the Forces by visiting USO.org/FORCE or by sending a message of support at USO.org/messages.

QUOTE:

Attributed to Terry Crews:

"No one works harder or sacrifices more than our nation's troops, military families and the USO. I remember my last USO tour like it was yesterday. I had a blast and when the opportunity came up to work with them again… I jumped at it. There is no better place I'd rather be to celebrate and kick off the premiere of my new show, than on a military base surrounded by America's ultimate beastmasters -- our troops and military families."

