NetMotion Diagnostics Gives IT Robust Visibility into Mobile Network and Security Data

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - NetMotion® Software, a leading provider of Mobile Performance Management (MPM) software solutions, today announced the release of Diagnostics 4.0, the world's first mobile intelligence and analytics solution that captures robust network and security data across any wireless network. Diagnostics 4.0 gives IT organizations key security and operational data -- from public and private networks, Wi-Fi and carrier, inside and outside the firewall -- to plan for, deploy and manage their mobile employees. Diagnostics collects real-time, location-based data from mobile devices enabling in-field support and troubleshooting.

"Today's mobile employees spend more time working outside the firewall than they do behind it, making it exceptionally difficult for IT staff to monitor and manage connection security and reliability," said John Knopf, VP of Product Management at NetMotion. "Diagnostics allows IT staff to proactively shore up security, troubleshoot problems and continually enhance their mobile users' experience. On its own or used in conjunction with other Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Business Intelligence (BI) tools like Splunk, IBM QRadar and open stack solutions, Diagnostics helps enterprises maximize the performance and operational effectiveness of their mobile workforce."

"Inevitably, mobile business workers will connect to a network other than their own organization's secure corporate network," said Bryan Bassett, Research Analyst for IDC. "Examples abound from public Wi-Fi to home networks or connecting to a cellular providers' broadband network. These unknown or unsecured networks can potentially expose the user or the user's data to malicious attacks, increasing the chance of a security breach."

As an integral component of an MPM solution, Diagnostics allows decision makers in security, IT, and other roles to leverage live data about the security and productivity of a mobile organization. This empirical data gives IT staff a clear view of every employee's mobile experience, including optimization level, security risks, utilization rates and more.

Key Features of Diagnostics 4.0:

Big Data, SIEM, Business Intelligence Integrations: New and improved reporting brings faster Big Data analytics and reporting capabilities. Since mobile workers usually work outside the firewall where traditional management tools lack visibility, this expands the level of actionable intelligence for IT and other stake holders. Also, with real-time updates and reports, in-field troubleshooting is also improved. There is a NetMotion Mobile Deployment app for Splunk that allows users to better explore the benefits of NetMotion Diagnostics 4.0. It is available for free download at: http://discover.netmotionsoftware.com/diagnostics-splunk.html





Wi-Fi Support: Diagnostics tracks and troubleshoots all types of networks - WWAN (carrier networks), Ethernet, GPS, and now Wi-Fi. Know when mobile users are connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi networks and get information on network and access point usage/roaming, network security and rogue access points.





Full support for iOS Devices: In addition to collecting inventory data, Diagnostics for iOS can now detect and track WWAN/Wi-Fi connections and disconnections, data counts on received and transmitted bytes, device location, and report on a device's Mobility mVPN status.





Multiple Adapter Support for Windows: Windows laptops typically have multiple connection options -- WWAN, Wi-Fi and Ethernet -- now Diagnostics can concurrently monitor multiple adapters in the same Windows device.





NetMotion Diagnostics 4.0 is available today as a cloud SaaS service or as an on-premises application. For more information, please visit: https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/solutions/mobile-diagnostics-software

NetMotion Mobile Performance Management software delivers an unparalleled mobile user experience, and increases operational efficiency and end-user productivity. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to deliver traffic optimization, adaptive policies, performance analytics and diagnostics, and security for their mobile workforces. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

