NetMotion Software Teams with Samsung Knox to Create a More Secure Enterprise Mobile Experience

NetMotion Mobility brings greater device and network security, and a management platform for Samsung Knox users

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - NetMotion Software, a leading provider of Mobile Performance Management (MPM) software, today announced their flagship product, Mobility, now integrates with Samsung Knox, a leading Android security platform, to provide essential security and management options for enterprises using Samsung Galaxy Android devices. Mobility provides unmatched flexibility to configure traffic that is secured on a Knox device -- inside and/or outside the Knox workspace -- and is the only mobile VPN that can enforce per-application, per-container and per-device policies.

"Enterprises rolling out mobile devices face a number of challenges in terms of security and management," said John Knopf, Vice President of Product Development, NetMotion. "We've made it possible for administrators using the Samsung Knox platform to build and push out configuration profiles to their Samsung device users using their existing mobile framework. Very quickly Samsung Galaxy devices can be made suitably secure for the rigors of an enterprise environment."

Mobility supports all the traditional authentication options and it can prevent users from using unauthorized VPN profiles. With Knox, Mobility can force the VPN tunnel on and keep it on, preventing users from sending unsecured data.

"Customers needing additional security and management capabilities will be pleased with how fast and easy it is to roll out this Mobility solution," said Ram Motipally, Senior Director, Global Knox Solutions, Samsung Electronics America. "NetMotion's Mobile Performance Management software is the perfect complement for enterprises running the Samsung Knox platform and helps customers more quickly scale and optimize their mobile deployments."

Mobility's management framework enables enterprises to:

Achieve Greater Performance: Through application and tunnel persistence, users and applications stay connected and secure regardless of volatility in the underlying network connection or while roaming between networks. Mobility improves application performance, reduces data usage, and speeds throughput with data compression and link optimizations. For real-time application like voice and video, Mobility improves performance, especially over unreliable network connections using mobile-optimized QoS and packet loss recovery.

Add Dynamic Policies: Administrators can create policies that automatically adjust security and performance characteristics of mobile devices and applications inside and/or outside the Knox workspace. Mobility's Dynamic Policy automatically senses changes in conditions affecting the application, network, or device and adjusts in real-time, allowing administrators to secure, block, accelerate, or optimize the performance of applications or devices based on changing network conditions. Mobility's Diagnostics module automatically troubleshoots connection problems and identifies the probable root cause of the problem, starting with the mobile device, through the Internet, to firewalls and back-end servers.

Run Diagnostics: Mobility's Diagnostics provides in-field visibility to diagnose connectivity-related problems on the mobile device, GPS, wireless networks, Internet routing, or corporate applications. It minimizes downtime with Knox devices by quickly identifying the root cause of connectivity issues, short-cutting tedious troubleshooting processes, and accelerating mean time-to-repair.

Review Analytics and Reporting: Mobility delivers constant real-time analytics on mobile devices, applications and networks, offering a true picture of how workers, devices, and applications are using bandwidth, where and why connectivity problems occur, coverage quality, and inventory utilization. With insightful pre-configured reports and support for most enterprise data analysis platforms, organizations using Mobility with Knox can make smarter decisions to secure and enhance the mobile work experience.

NetMotion's software is ideal for enterprises that want the ability to scale quickly while opting to simplify their hardware requirements, virtualize or move to a SaaS or cloud-based deployment. More than three thousand organizations use NetMotion's solutions to manage, optimize, accelerate and secure all traffic to devices across any network, application or operating system.

To learn more about the NetMotion Mobility and Samsung Knox integration, please visit: https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/samsung-knox/

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance Management software delivers an unparalleled mobile user experience, and increases operational efficiency and end-user productivity. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to deliver traffic optimization, adaptive policies, performance analytics and diagnostics, and security for their mobile workforces. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com.

NetMotion and NetMotion Mobility are registered trademarks of NetMotion Software, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.