netsapiens Bringing New Look and 'Unified Experience' Philosophy to Key Industry Events in 2017

Rebrand reflects the company's strong year-over-year growth, technology advancements and customer-centric philosophy

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - netsapiens, a provider of unified communications (UC) services and feature-sets to service providers and large enterprise, announces today that it has rebranded and is taking its new look and 'Unified Experience' message to key industry events throughout the spring and fall. An important step in the company's evolution, the rebrand includes a new website that features fluid user navigation and a refreshed 'Unified Experience' message that emphasizes the company's customer-first philosophy, comprehensive and streamlined UC solutions suite.

"We have worked hard to reinforce our identity as Smart Network Application People -- a company that creates and delivers the UC and collaboration applications of the future," states Ken Adams, VP of Marketing and Partnerships for netsapiens. "For us, netsapiens is more than a name; it's who we are -- it's our commitment to providing our partners with unrivalled UC solutions and service. Our new brand is testimony to our successes, year over year growth and our continued commitment to serving our customers."

With the launch of the company's new site and technology enhancements, netsapiens will have an extensive event / conference schedule and is currently setting onsite meetings for the following events.

Schedule a time to meet now: info@netsapiens.com

"We've developed three priorities as we move through the year: evolve, communicate, and serve," states Anand Buch, CEO and Co-Founder at netsapiens. "Our new website will allow our clients a closer look inside our innovative communications solutions, services and to get a better understanding of who we are as a company. But nothing beats or can take the place of face-to-face discussion. We look forward to meeting with our existing clients and forging new relationships during our busy travel season."

About netsapiens

netsapiens offers a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC) services and feature-sets to service providers and large enterprise customers with existing network infrastructure. This includes VoIP, Hosted PBX (UCaaS), SIP trunking, contact centers, device provisioning, multi-tenant user portals and much more. Custom-built to provide its partners with unprecedented levels of flexibility, customization and ease of use, the SNAPsolution -- UC and Collaboration tools -- can be quickly deployed so that the company's service provider partners can realize their ROI just as quick.

For more information, visit www.netsapiens.com and follow us on Twitter at @netsapiens.