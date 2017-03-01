NetSpeed Gains ISO 26262 Certification, ASIL D Ready, for Its Interconnect IP

First interconnect IP to achieve the most stringent level of Automotive Functional Safety, ASIL D Ready

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - NetSpeed Systems Inc., announced today that its interconnect IP portfolio is now certified for the ISO 26262 automotive functional safety standard. SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, an independent accredited assessor, certified the IP in accordance with ISO 26262, chapter 5.9, making it the first interconnect IP to achieve the highest level of automotive functional safety for both coherent and non-coherent systems. Certification makes NetSpeed's IP ready for automotive and mission-critical applications requiring ASIL B through ASIL D standards.

Automotive electronic systems are becoming more and more complex, and consequently, safety verification has become a crucial requirement for all automotive SoC and IP designs. This trend towards safety compliance has made ISO 26262 compliance critical at every step of the system development process. IP companies must now ensure that their products closely adhere to the standard, thus allowing for the development of more sophisticated designs and contributing to the creation of safer automotive systems.

"The ISO 26262 certification was issued based on a successful Functional Safety Analytics of NetSpeed's Gemini interconnect IP," said Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety Semiconductor at SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. "With this certification, SoC and IP teams can use NetSpeed's interconnect solution with full confidence to meet their overall functional safety requirements for safety-critical automotive applications."

"Through this certification, we offer a unique advantage to our customers who are designing next-gen automotive SoCs," said Sundari Mitra, CEO and Co-Founder of NetSpeed Systems. "The leaders in ADAS demand the highest possible SoC performance. Typically, SoC designers have had to compromise performance and area to get functional safety features because they relied on redundant implementations. However, NetSpeed's approach is very different, and our interconnect offers configurable safety features without a lot of overhead or redundancy and, therefore, delivers the highest performance in a smaller footprint."

