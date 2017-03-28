NetSuite vs. Intacct: Live Webinar to Compare Two Leading Cloud-Based ERP Platforms

A leading ERP consultancy, BrainSell, will showcase two leading ERP solutions. The webinar will focus on the benefits of an ERP platform for financial teams

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - BrainSell Technologies, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, April 6th at 2:00 PM EDT. BrainSell's President, Sonja Fridell and Vice President of ERP Practice, Kellie Pitt will discuss two leading cloud ERP systems, NetSuite and Intacct, and how to determine which system is right for your financial team.

What you'll learn in the webinar:

Price comparisons

Feature comparisons

Ease of use for your finance team

If you're a controller, accountant, CFO, or someone evaluating a move from an on premise solution to the cloud, then this webinar is for you.

For more information and to register for the free webinar please visit: NetSuite vs. Intacct

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.