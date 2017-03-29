NetSuite vs. Intacct: Live Webinar to Compare Two Leading Cloud-Based ERP Platforms

BrainSell, a Boston-based business consultancy, will showcase two leading ERP solutions. The webinar will focus on the benefits and differences of two leading cloud ERP platforms, NetSuite and Intacct.

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - BrainSell, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, April 6th at 2:00 PM EDT. BrainSell's President, Sonja Fridell and Vice President of ERP Practice, Kellie Pitt will discuss two leading cloud ERP systems, NetSuite and Intacct, and how to determine which system is right for your financial team.

Register here for the webinar: NetSuite vs. Intacct

In the webinar, attendees will learn about the featured ERP platforms, NetSuite and Intacct, and how they compare in price, features, and ease of use for financial teams. This webinar will also inform attendees on the ERP technology available to better their business.

"It's important to share with our current and potential customers the impact of what cloud ERP can do for their businesses," said Kellie Pitt, BrainSell's Vice President of ERP. "The webinar will surely open the eyes of our attendees, both of these platforms have web interfaces that will blow a lot of legacy systems out of the water. We'll be going over pricing, usability and so much more during this webinar. Anyone considering a move to a cloud accounting platform, or Intacct and NetSuite specifically, should attend!"

If you're a controller, accountant, CFO, or someone evaluating a move from an on premise solution to the cloud, then this webinar is for you.

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.