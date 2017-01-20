Networking and Security Pioneer Charles Giancarlo Joins Zscaler's Board of Directors

Giancarlo Sees Zscaler Poised to Lead the Next Wave of Secure IT Transformation

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 20, 2017) - Zscaler, the leading cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Charles Giancarlo to its Board of Directors. As the former Chief Technology and Development Officer for Cisco Systems and a Managing Director at Silver Lake Partners, Giancarlo has a proven track record for delivering important new networking technologies and recognizing industry leaders. He possesses extensive experience in product development, go-to-market strategy and scaling growing companies. As a result, Giancarlo is a highly sought company director and currently serves on the boards of Accenture, Arista, Blue Jeans Network, Imperva, and ServiceNow. He has also served on the boards of Skype and Netflix.

"Zscaler is what we would have built a decade ago if only we had foreseen the critical role that security would play in making the internet safe for business," said Giancarlo. "Zscaler is leading the next wave of security in a world where data and applications are rapidly moving to the cloud and people expect to have access to all their information from anywhere using any device. In this new world, security needs a completely new approach. Zscaler is architected from the ground up on the belief that all devices are suspect and network perimeters no longer exist."

Mr. Giancarlo has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor, communications, and networking industries. Most recently he was a Senior Advisor and previously a Managing Director and Head of Value Creation at Silver Lake Partners. During his 14 years at Cisco, he was a key contributor to the growth of the company and was ultimately responsible for the products that generated 80 percent of Cisco's revenues. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Brown University where he serves on the board of trustees, a master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley where he serves on the board of advisors, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We are honored to have Charlie join our board of directors. His vision and experience in creating new product categories, bringing them to market, and developing them into large sustainable businesses is second to none," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO and founder of Zscaler. "Charlie's belief in Zscaler validates our vision and approach, and we look forward to working with Charlie to propel Zscaler to the next level of growth and innovation."

