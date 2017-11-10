NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Detailing Strong Demand in Global Zinc Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 10, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Zinc One Resources, Inc. ( OTC : ZZZOF) (Z.CA), a client of NNW focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects.

The publication, titled, "Backwardation in Zinc Market Signals Strong Demand and Tightening Supplies," discusses the decrease in global zinc supplies and the resulting price increases, prompting leading zinc mining companies to increase output to take advantage of a favorable market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/backwardation-zinc-market-signals-strong-demand-tightening-supplies/

"Over the past two years, global supplies of the metal have fallen by 3-4% while demand has continued to rise. In recent months, the resulting price increases have been accelerating. The present supply shortfall hasn't gone unnoticed by Zinc One Resources ( OTC : ZZZOF) (Z.CA) (Zinc One Profile), which is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects. The Vancouver-based company plans to revive the past-producing Bongará Zinc Mine project, which was discovered in 1973 and mined by a previous owner from 2007 to 2008 employing open-pit methods, but it was subsequently shut down due to declining zinc prices.

"At that time, the zinc oxide rich mineralized soil was dug up and dried on site and then shipped 540 kilometers (just over 335 miles) westward to the coast where it was processed through a Waelz kiln using a process technology typically applied to recover zinc from flue dust in steel mills. A greater than 60% zinc calcine was captured and subsequently marketed to smelters and refineries in Peru and the United States. While in operation, Bongará showed its value, with high zinc grades above 20 percent and recoveries from surface deposits exceeding 90 percent."

About Zinc One Resources, Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface nonsulfide zinc mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometers to the north-northwest and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. Zinc One is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ZincOne.com.

