NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Advanced Technology in Cannabinoid R&D

"One of the leading companies in this sector is InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) (IMLFF Profile), which has created proprietary systems for bioinformatics and biosynthesis manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids.

"These systems provide them with increased control over outcomes in their drive to create product of consistently high purity. This is critical in the emerging cannabinoid drug sector, where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has major concerns regarding the consistency of drugs and products manufactured from agricultural cannabis. Any biotech in this sector striving for approval from the FDA must ensure that its products are able to survive rigorous pharmaceutical testing and manufacturing standards.

"The company's preclinical development pipeline includes INM-750 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), an orphan pediatric disease with no currently approved therapy. The potential global market revenues for this drug are estimated at $1 billion. INM-085, a second drug in development, is being studied as a treatment option for glaucoma, with its global market value of over $5 billion. More than three million Americans are estimated to be living with glaucoma, and over 120,000 have been blinded by this condition (http://nnw.fm/Of680)."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.InMedpharma.com.

