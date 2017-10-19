NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing CBD Alternatives to Traditional Medicine

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC : POTN), a client of NNW that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

The publication, titled, "Mounting Evidence on Therapeutic Benefits of Cannabis Unleashes Tsunami," discusses numerous public companies focused on developing CBD for medicinal use.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/mounting-evidence-therapeutic-benefits-cannabis-unleashes-tsunami/

"Through its subsidiaries, PotNetwork Holding (POTN) researches, develops and sells premium hemp extracts throughout the U.S. and internationally. The company's products are made with federally legal hemp-derived CBD, and are available in a variety of flavors and sizes tailored to exceed consumer needs and expectations

"To deliver and expand products of exceptional quality and efficacy, PotNetwork is building a team of medical professionals with knowledge and expertise in the intricacies of CBD and how to best achieve optimal therapeutic results. Keeping with strategy, PotNetwork recently appointed Dr. Richard Goulding, MD as its chief executive officer (http://nnw.fm/6HEfH). A veteran of medical science with extensive knowledge of CBD's prophylactic benefits, Dr. Goulding will be instrumental in directing the company's mission to develop scientifically targeted formulas designed to deliver consistent results for a wide spectrum of maladies. His insight on the latest research utilizing cannabis for multiple medical applications is expected to strongly enhance the company's ability to excel in the marketplace."

About PotNetwork Holding, Inc

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC : POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

For more information, visit www.potnetworkholding.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.