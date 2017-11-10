NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Cobalt Companies Eyeing Mining Opportunities in North America

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 10, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCC) ( OTCQB : FTSSF), a Canadian company focused on the development of its assets in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario mining area.

The publication, titled, "Electric Vehicles Demand & Ethical Concerns of Congo Present Opportunity for Cobalt Companies Focused on North America," illustrates the global trend to set limits on the sale of cars operating on fossil fuels and the resulting demand for electric vehicles.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/electric-vehicles-demand-ethical-concerns-congo-present-opportunity-cobalt-companies-focused-north-america/

"While First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCC) ( OTCQB : FTSSF) is primarily focused on its Greater Cobalt Project located near the aptly named Cobalt, Ontario, the company is in the middle of a three-way merger with Cobalt One Ltd. and CobalTech Mining Inc.. Once the merger is finalized, First Cobalt (FTSSF profile) will control over 10,000 hectares (nearly 25,000 acres) of prospective land and more than 50 historic mining operations in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada, as well as a portfolio of high-quality exploration assets, including a fully permitted refinery and a mill facility.

"The Cobalt Camp is of considerable interest to the company, as an initial mineralogical assessment of sample material taken from various historical mines located throughout the Cobalt Camp show both cobalt-rich and silver-rich mineralization styles. Earlier this week First Cobalt reported high-grade (up to 1.14 percent) cobalt from muckpile sampling at the historic Silver Banner mine at the northern part of the Cobalt Camp. These results confirm the presence of a productive vein system in the area, similar to that seen at the company's Bellellen (located within the Greater Cobalt Project), Keeley and Frontier mines."

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt's objective is to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. Upon completion of the mergers with Cobalt One Ltd. and CobalTech Mining Inc., First Cobalt will control over 10,000 hectares of prospective land and 50 historic mining operations in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada as well as a mill and a permitted refinery facility.

For more information, visit www.FirstCobalt.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.