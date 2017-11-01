NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Companies Developing Novel Methods of Extracting Medicinal-Grade Cannabinoids

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Economic Impact of Biosynthesis on the Cannabis Industry," highlights biotech companies creating cannabis-based products to treat various medical disorders through the development of high-tech extraction methods.

"CBD is just one compound out of more than 90 found within the cannabis plant, though. While many companies with an interest in medicinal marijuana pursue various avenues to extract cannabinoids, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) (IMLFF Profile) has developed a proprietary process capable of extracting all 90+ cannabinoids in a laboratory setting, eliminating most of the costly requirements that typically come with cannabinoid extraction.

"InMed's innovative process targets significant cost savings as well as enhanced production, purification and quality control compared to existing grow-harvest-extract-purify methods employed by other companies. With similar scientific approaches used in multiple pharmaceutical applications, InMed's biosynthesis system will allow the extraction of all of the 90+ naturally occurring cannabinoids. InMed's proprietary biopharmaceutical approach to the production of pharmaceutical grade, bio-identical cannabinoids is a transformative technology in the rapidly emerging cannabinoid pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medicinal sectors.

"On the cusp of revolutionizing cannabinoid extraction, InMed is assembling the world's leading experts to assist with advancing its biosynthesis technology toward commercialization. In September, InMed retained Ben Paterson, P.E. as a consultant to help define the pathway for the scale-up, purification, and manufacturing strategies for InMed's cannabinoid biosynthesis program (http://nnw.fm/pY34f)."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

