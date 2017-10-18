NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Competitive Companies in the Global Gaming Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Tapinator, Inc. ( OTCQB : TAPM), a client of NNW that develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms.

The publication, titled, "These 5 Mobile Gaming Stocks Aren't Playing Around," discusses several public mobile gaming companies grabbing their share of the growing gaming industry.

"Tapinator recently launched two new full-featured games: 'Big Sport Fishing 2017' - which had more than 520,000 player downloads within the first seven days of its global release -- and 'Dice Mage 2.' Both were recognized as 'New Games We Love' on the Apple iOS platform, as noted in a recent press release announcing updates to Dice Mage 2 (http://nnw.fm/Xy3V5).

"Coming up during Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, Tapinator is scheduled to release four new titles: 'ColorFill,' 'Divide & Conquer,' 'Shadowborne' and 'Fusion Heroes.' The formula behind these games consists of a combination of proven gameplay elements; class-leading monetization systems; and the creative magic of the robust team of developers, strategists and product specialists that is Tapinator's backbone.

"Diversified revenue sources for Tapinator include 54 percent derived from in-game advertising and 46 percent from consumer purchases made through app stores. Advertising placement is strategically limited to appear between game levels, and video ads additionally play on a rewards basis that is directly tied to game currency."

About Tapinator

Tapinator develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator's portfolio includes over 300 mobile gaming titles that, collectively, have achieved over 400 million player downloads, including games such as ROCKY™, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Dice Mage. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertisements and via consumer app store transactions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development teams located in the United States, Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, Russia and Canada. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo.

