NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Future of Zinc, Forecasted for Steady Growth

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Zinc One Resources, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: Z) ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) ( FRANKFURT : RH33), a client of NNW focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The publication, titled, "Zinc Producers in Spotlight as Demand Powers Past Supply," highlights some key players prepared for a surge in the demand for zinc.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/zinc-producers-spotlight-demand-powers-past-supply/

"In 2016, Peru's zinc production was second only to China's output. At 25 million tons, the country's zinc reserves are the world's third highest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodities Summary for January 2017 (http://nnw.fm/Uq2Kl). Peru is also where Zinc One Resources ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) (Z.CA) is focused on the exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects with its key assets: the past-producing Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project (Bongará) and the adjoining Charlotte Bongará Zinc Oxide concessions (Charlotte Bongará). The Bongará was in production from 2007 to 2008 but had to close due to declining zinc prices associated with the 2008 financial crisis. The Charlotte Bongará concessions is very prospective and has several at-surface high-grade drill intercepts providing numerous drill targets and great blue-sky exploration potential.

"Historical data on the Bongará Zinc-Oxide project -- which spans a concession area of more than 19,768 acres -- shows, zinc grades above 20 percent and past metallurgical recoveries exceeding 90 percent, placing it in the highest percentile bracket of known zinc deposits.

"In August 2017, Zinc One received approval to suspend the mine closure at the former Bongará Zinc-Oxide mine. This was undertaken by Zinc One in order to advance its exploration activity with plans to bring the project back into production (http://nnw.fm/8aEw4). The approval of the suspension by the Peru Ministry of Energy and Mines allowed Zinc One to utilize the current Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) attached to the project to shorten the timeline to obtain current and future permits for exploration."

About Zinc One Resources, Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface nonsulfide zinc mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometers to the north-northwest and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. Zinc One is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.ZincOne.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.