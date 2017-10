NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Imminent Surge in Lithium Demand

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SLL) ( FRANKFURT : S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF), a client of NNW that is building one of the largest portfolios of high quality, domestic U.S. lithium brine assets.

The publication, titled, "The Global Scramble for Lithium," highlights companies that are ready to exploit the forecasted surge in the lithium market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/global-scramble-lithium/

"Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FRA: S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF) is in the thick of the hunt for new lithium sources. The company is intensely focused on further exploration and the immediate development of its Bristol Dry Lake, Brine Project located in the Mojave region of California. With the signing of its mineral lease agreement with National Chloride Corporation of America -- a Permitted Brine Producer -- for the exploration of lithium, Standard Lithium's Bristol Lake project now encompasses approximately 25,000 acres of placer mineral claims and private property. The company's geophysics team recently concluded a comprehensive gravity survey over the entire basin, and initial interpretation of the data indicates that the basin is deep and expansive. Historical drilling and sampling to total depths of approximately 500 feet has produced brine samples with lithium values over 100 mg/L for the entire drilled interval.

"The strategic relationship with National Chloride, allows Standard Lithium immediate access to conduct exploration brine sampling and extraction, evaporation and processing activities, and enable a fast-tracked project development schedule. The project is in a friendly, clean energy development jurisdiction with proven near surface brines which provide for efficient geophysical exploration drilling programs. The company anticipates selective lithium recovery through a combination of membrane, chemical precipitation and solvent extraction. With a market cap of only $62 million, successful strategy execution could easily propel Standard Lithium to new heights as a significant low cost domestic producer of battery grade lithium materials."

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.StandardLithium.com.

